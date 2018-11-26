Baker Mayfield Rips Hue Jackson on Instagram While Defending Self

Following the uncomfortable meeting on the field between Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and former coach Hue Jackson, things took yet another turn Monday. Jackson, who was fired by the Browns and took on a role with the Cincinnati Bengals, faced his former team for the first time on Sunday. The end result was Mayfield picking apart the Bengals secondary and not sounding thrilled with Jackson after the game.

And as Bleacher Report revealed on Monday, Mayfield didn’t hold back his thoughts on Jackson once again in response to an Instagram post which called him out. After analyst Damien Woody said the quarterback “needs to grow up” on First Take, Mayfield responded.

In case you missed all the fun on Sunday, here’s a look at the video of the postgame interaction between the Browns quarterback and Jackson, courtesy of NFL Retweet.

Baker Mayfield tried so hard to avoid Hue Jackson pic.twitter.com/6dHCG3Fl4y — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 25, 2018

Baker Mayfield’s Response to Jackson Drama & Performance

While the postgame interaction took center stage, Mayfield sounded off on the topic during his press conference as well. As NFL Network’s Marc Sessler detailed, the Browns’ No. 1 pick had an issue with Jackson going to Cincinnati after his tenure in Cleveland.

“Left Cleveland goes down to Cincinnati. I don’t know. That’s just somebody that’s in our locker room asking for us to play for him & then goes to a different team we play twice a year. Everybody can have their spin on it, but that’s how I feel.” Baker Mayfield on Hue Jackson, per Sessler.

Although Mayfield may have taken issue with his former coach opting to go this route, he got his point across on the field in Week 12. The rookie played a big role in the Browns jumping out to a 28-7 halftime lead and never looked back from there.

Cleveland went on to win the game 35-20 and Mayfield wasn’t even asked to throw much in the second half. He still wrapped up the win by completing 19-of-26 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns while posting a 143.9 quarterback rating.

The signal-caller wasn’t alone in getting some revenge on Jackson and taking down the Bengals. Running back Nick Chubb, who was often stuck on the bench under the coach, had a solid day as well. Although Chubb had a tougher time finding space against the Bengals run defense, he still finished with 84 yards on the ground, 44 receiving and scored two touchdowns.

The Browns’ rookie backfield duo is on the verge of something special, and there’s a lot to be excited about.

