DraftKings NFL Picks & Optimal Lineups for Titans vs. Texans Showdown

We're now left with one game on the Week 12 slate, and it's a Monday Night Football matchup between the Houston Texans (7-3) and Tennessee Titans (5-5). The game has plenty of meaning for both teams, as the Texans are now just one game ahead of the Indianapolis Colts, although they did defeat them earlier this year.

The Titans actually defeated the Texans back in Week 2 of the season, so a victory for Tennessee could go a long way towards keeping them in the AFC South title mix. They have some catching up to do but would be just one game back from Houston and holding a key tiebreaker with a win on Monday.

With this being a game which has playoff implications, there are fantasy football games offered in one-game slates across the board. Specifically, DraftKings is offering their showdown option, and we're going to lay out the top picks, lineups and some insight into the game for it. It's an interesting matchup with plenty of players capable of producing from a fantasy perspective, making this a great showdown option.

Let's dive into the showdown slate between these two teams led by their young quarterbacks and evaluate the top plays and best lineups. Before we get into the actual lineups, I'll break down general rules of showdowns, top choices for the captain spot and then lineups for each of the specific game types offered.

This will feature three different lineups which are created for the style of game that you're playing. I'll start with an optimal lineup built around a mixture of my favorite plays, one or two values and a bit of risk. There will also be a 150-max option which has more risk, but also additional upside, and finally a single-entry/cash lineup (high floor, less risk).

Previously, the captain spot was mentioned, and I'll evaluate the choices for that as well. When choosing a captain it's a player who will cost you 1.5-times his normal salary but also totals 1.5x the points. There's a fair amount of strategy that can go into choosing captains, and the top choices for that spot will be listed.

Let's start with showdown rules and the general idea behind how the DraftKings games work.

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

First up are the top choices for captain in the Titans vs. Texans matchup and a few options, both expensive and inexpensive, jump out.