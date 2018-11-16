Ben Simmons Expects Jimmy Butler to ‘Know the Rest of the Plays’ in Second Game with the Team

A loss against the Orlando Magic probably isn’t how the Sixers were hoping to start their tenure with Jimmy Butler, but it was a good chance for the newcomer to get his feet wet in the Philadelphia offense. He played well and seemed to mesh with his new teammates, for the most part, scoring 14 points in 33 minutes for the team.

He received praise on the defensive end as well–overall it was a pretty good showing for the former Timberwolves guard, and Butler’s characteristic confidence intact. “I’m going to lock into it and figure it all out once they get it to me,” Butler told The Athletic. “Next game I guarantee I’m going to know a lot more than I knew this game.”

Ben Simmons is hoping so. The sophomore point guard teased Butler good-naturedly when asked if he felt like he spent more time playing off the ball in Butler’s debut. He said that they gave more play calls to the newcomer to help him get comfortable. Moving forward, though, “I expect him to know the rest of the plays,” Simmons said with a laugh.

Jimmy Butler Will Grind Until He Gets It

All teasing aside, you can expect Butler to put the work in, and it’d be surprising to not see noticeable improvements in his play tonight. It’s only been 48 hours, but Butler is notorious for his laser-focus and work ethic (which sometimes comes at the price of his relationships with his teammates).

“I’m telling you it’s coming sooner rather than later, we’re going to be just fine,” Butler said. “Because once we put this thing together, we’re going to be tough.”

The Jazz will be the first to see the fruits of that promise. They face off against the Sixers tonight at 7:00 pm EST.

