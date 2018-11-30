15 Best Gifts for Dart Players Christmas (2018)

Darts is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. While most popular in England, it has become quite the craze in America over the years. And with the holiday season here, what better gift than a dart-related one for your favorite player? So keep reading below to check out some of the best gifts for dart players on the market today. There’s something for everyone, beginners and advanced players, including darts, boards, accessories, cases, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cuesoul Tungsten Steel Tip Darts
Our Review
If you're shopping for a dart player -- or someone looking to get into the game -- you might as well start with a set of darts. And these Cuesoul Steel Tip Darts are a very good set at a value price.
The barrels are made of 90 percent Tungsten, which is the preferred material for most players. Dart players can be finicky about their darts, but you can't go wrong with Tungsten. These have thinner barrels with increased weight which helps minimize bounce-outs and promote better grouping. They're also extremely durable.
These particular sets come in three different weights 22, 24, or 26 grams. And you can get them with a compact case or with a bigger one that has more space for accessories.
These sets come with six short (40mm) aluminum shafts and six slim flights.
Check out more Cuesoul Darts for other options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Harrows Retina X Mixed Color Kite Dart Flights
Our Review
There are all sorts of dart flight shapes -- Standard, Slim, Teardrop, Lantern, No. 6 Shape, and Kite. These pictured are the Kite style.
Again, it comes down to the player as to what the shape preference is, but the Kite style is one of the most popular choices because it helps you get maximum control of the dart and aids in getting close groupings. They are probably best suited for a player with some experience.
These from Harrows are extra strong 100 micron to maximize durability and come in a set of 10 different vibrant colors.
If you're buying for a beginner, take a look at the Harrows Retina Standard Flight Set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Casemaster Select 3 Dart Case
Our Review
If you know someone who carries around one set of darts (3) yet needs extra space for equipment like flights and shafts, the Casemaster Select 3 Dart Nylon Storage/Travel Case could be exactly what you need. The case features 9 total pockets as well as a tube to store all your accessories.
The durable nylon construction will keep moisture out to protect the equipment and the foam cushioned insert ensures the darts will be firmly secured and safe from nicks and scratches.
There is also 90-day limited warranty. Measuring 8 inches by 4 inches by 2 inches, the Select 3 Case is available in three colors -- Black, Blue, and Pink -- and is one of the best gifts for dart players.
If you're looking for a different style, check out the Casemaster Belt Clip 3 Dart Case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Winmau Blade 5 Dual Core Bristle Dartboard
Our Review
Play like a pro with the Winmau Blade 5 Dual Core Bristle Dartboard. One of the better boards on the market, this one is designed to increase scoring, thanks to the wiring system that's 14 percent thinner than its 4 model.
The patented dual core technology adds to its durability, while bounce-outs will be reduced because of the 30 degree reduction in the wire angle. The dartboard, which was endorsed by the British Darts Organization (BDO), has a triple wheel lock-and-level system to easily secure to a wall.
This Winmau Blade 5 is on the pricey side, so check out the Unicorn Eclipse Pro Bristle Dartboard for something a little less expensive (under $50).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Viper Chalk Dart Scoreboard
Our Review
If you're buying for an old-school player, you might know that many of them enjoy the traditional way of keeping score -- with chalk. You can keep score of Cricket and 01 games with this particular board.
It can easily be attached to a wall and comes with mounting hardware.
The larger board (price indicated here) measures 23.5 inches high by 15.5 inches wide. The smaller version ($10.99) is 15.5 inches high by 8 inches wide.
If your math isn't up to speed and want to make it bit easier, check out the Viper ProScore Digital Dart Scorer, which has scoring for 40 different games.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Viper Broken Shaft and Dart Point Remover Tool
Our Review
Another ideal stocking stuffer, the Viper Broken Shaft and Dart Point Remover Tool is extremely useful and something every player needs.
When a shaft thread breaks off into the barrel of your dart, getting it out to replace it can be a pain. But not with this tool. Simply press the pointed end into the broken thread and turn counter-clockwise and twist until the it comes loose. That's all. Easy-to-use and it won't damage your dart.
The shaft remover also attaches easily to a key chain for convenience.
For a different style, check out the L-Style Bull Dart Shaft and Dart Tip Extractor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Harrows Nylon Supergrip Short Dart Shafts
Our Review
Add a little flair to your dart set up with the Harrows Nylon Supergrip Short Dart Shafts, which come in a pack of 10 randomly selected vibrant colors.
These durable nylon shafts are made of Polycarbonate and feature rings. Rings are designed to keep the flights from coming loose mid-throw or on impact with the board. You'll get 30 total short stems in the pack.
If you want a different style, take a look at the Maxmau Aluminium Dart Shafts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sprawl Dart Stand
Our Review
Take your game on the road with the Sprawl Dart Stand. This indoor/outdoor use stand comes with a standard size dartboard and six steel tip darts.
It has a durable metal frame and a wide sturdy base which features 4 wheels for easy transport. The wheels also have locks to ensure the base stands securely with minimal rocking. Adjust the height of the stand easily with the knob.
Assembly is required but all the hardware and instructions are included. It also comes with a 1-year warranty.
Have more than one dartboard? Then get the Sprawl Freestanding 2 Dartboard Set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NFL Dart Cabinet Set Bundle with Board and Darts
Our Review
Have an football-loving shooter on your list? Then the NFL Bundle Set is one of the best gifts for a dart player you will find.
It set includes a dartboard cabinet with your favorite team's logo, a dartboard with the team name on it, team logo steel tip darts, two chalkboards for scoring, and chalk with erasers. The interior of the cabinet also has team logos. The Pittsburgh Steelers are shown here, but most NFL teams are available.
A great addition for any superfan, the solid pine cabinet measures 23.25 inches long by 22 inches wide by 4 inches deep. The board is regulation sized. This product is officially licensed.
Not a pro fan? Check out the Imperial Dartboard Bundle NCAA Collection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BumperNets Beer Mug Barrel Steel Tip Dart Sharpener Stone with Key Chain
Our Review
A perfect stocking stuffer, the Beer Mug Steel Tip Dart Sharpener Stone Key Chain from BumperNets not only comes at a bargain price, but is extremely useful.
Over time steel tip darts dull at the points, which increase your number of bounce-outs. This useful little tool allows you to sharpen those tips so you score more and bend over to pick up your darts less. It is opened on both the top and bottom. A tip: don't make them super sharp, though.
It measures 1 inch tall and about 3/4 inch wide and can conveniently attach to a key ring.
Want to buy in bulk? Take a look at the Cosmos Round Dart Sharpeners Set of 10.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nodor Champion’s Choice Practice Self-Adhesive Bristle Dartboard
Our Review
If you know someone ready to take their game to the next level, the Nodor Champion's Choice Practice Dartboard is one of the best gifts for a dart player out there.
It's the same size as a regular board, but the doubles and triples sections are half the size of league ones. This will force the player to get more precision and consistency when for those elusive doubles and triples. The board also has a smaller bulls-eye to help you develop pinpoint accuracy.
Now a beginner probably doesn't need this just yet, but consistent practice on this can send a more developed player into expert-level status.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dart World Out Chart Poster
Our Review
If you're familiar with 01 games, you know how difficult it can be to get "out." But the Dart World Out Chart is here to the rescue.
The object of 01 games (301, 501, 1001, etc.) is to get your point total as low as you can before "doubling out." Well this easy-to-read poster measures 16 inches wide by 24 inches long and will give you the most effective ways of getting out, beginning from 170.
Hitting the recommended darts is the hard part, but the Dart World Out Chart makes it simple to know what you need.
If you're looking for something different, learn more about the Zieglerworld Dart Rules & Regulations Poster, which explains the rules of 13 different games.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Arachnid Cricket Pro 750 Electronic Dartboard
Our Review
Not everyone is into steel tip darts -- children probably shouldn't be playing. So if that's the case, electronic dartboards, which use soft tip darts (more on those later). can provides hours of fun at home.
The Arachnid Cricket Pro 750 is a regulation-sized dartboard which features 36 games with 175 variations, including 7 Cricket options. Other games include all 01s, Double Down, High Score, and Shanghai.
Up to 8 can play at one time and the board has a 4-player score display as well as 4 sets of tricolor LEDs for Cricket. Another cool feature is a voice prompt to remind you it’s time to throw. Also included are 6 darts, extra soft tips, mounting hardware, AC adapter, and game instructions.
If you're looking for a more affordable option, check out the Viper 797 Electronic Dartboard.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fat Cat Darts in a Jar: Soft Tip Darts
Our Review
If you do use a electronic board, then you'll need soft tip darts. And the Fat Cat Darts in a Jar not only gives you 21 darts, but it comes with its own storage case -- the jar.
Each dart is 17 grams and features nickel silver plated barrels, which provides great balance. They also have excellent grip for more consistent throws. They also have 2BA Tufflex Tips II soft tip points for extra durability and standard sized decorative flights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tufflex III 2BA Thread Soft Tip Dart Points
Our Review
Soft tip dart points won't last forever, so it's a great idea to have replacements on hand. And the Tufflex III 2BA Thread Points from Viper are some of the most durable and popular on the market today.
These measure 1.25 inches in total length (thread included) and are best used with any dart up to 20 grams. They are compatible with all 2BA size dart corkscrew threads.
The points come in six colors -- Black (pictured), White, Neon Green, Neon Yellow, Neon Pink, and Neon Orange -- and in packs of 100, 250, 500, and 1,000. The price indicated here is for the 100 pack.