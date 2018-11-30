15 Best Gifts for Dart Players Christmas (2018)

Our Review

If you're shopping for a dart player -- or someone looking to get into the game -- you might as well start with a set of darts. And these Cuesoul Steel Tip Darts are a very good set at a value price.

The barrels are made of 90 percent Tungsten, which is the preferred material for most players. Dart players can be finicky about their darts, but you can't go wrong with Tungsten. These have thinner barrels with increased weight which helps minimize bounce-outs and promote better grouping. They're also extremely durable.

These particular sets come in three different weights 22, 24, or 26 grams. And you can get them with a compact case or with a bigger one that has more space for accessories.

These sets come with six short (40mm) aluminum shafts and six slim flights.

