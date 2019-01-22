10 Best Dart Boards: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Arguably on the best dart boards on the market today, the Winmau Blade 5 Dual Core features innovative technology and features designed to maximize scoring. Winmau is known as one of the top producers of dart boards in the world.

The newest model of Winmau's impressive stable of boards features the Dual Core technology, a double layer constructed to cut down on bounce outs, increase scoring, and promote durability. The exterior has a lower compression which reduces resistance so you'll score more points rather than watch your darts fall to the ground. The inner core has higher compression which absorbs energy which helps with longevity.

Now for the wiring, which the Blade 5 Dual Core features much less than its predecessor, the Blade 4. Overall there is 14 percent less wiring area, which opens up an extra 6mm squared of scoring space in the triples and 9mm for doubles. The wiring is also thinner on the radials (10 percent) and dynamic sectors (20 percent). The Blade 5 also features a 60 degree angle wiring (as opposed to 90 degrees for the Blade 4) and 20 percent stronger steel, which will help deflect your darts into the scoring areas. Yes, the Blade 5 Dual Core is designed to get you points.

Lastly, the bristle dart board features Rota-Lock triple-wheel lock and level system, which is easy to set up and hang, where it stays in place, hardly moving. You can also rotate it easily and quickly. And, of course, it is regulation size and is endorsed by the British Darts Organization (BDO).

I've been playing often on the Winmau Blade 5 Dual Core for the past few months and it certainly checks a lot of the boxes. Receptive to darts with few bounce outs? Yes. Durable? It has gotten a lot of use and is holding up very well. Improved scoring? Less wiring definitely helps in that department as well as less causing less bounce outs. I've also found it to be very "self healing." That means after you take the dart out to the board, the sisal bristles will come back together to close the hole to help with its longevity and playability.

Are you going to pay a bit more for this board than most? Sure, but it appears to be worth it.

But don't worry, if you want to spend this much on a board there on plenty of high-quality, less expensive ones on the list.

As a matter of fact, if you like this board and want to save a couple bucks check out the Winmau Blade 5 Dart Board. This doesn't have the Dual Core technology, but has the same exact specs listed above.