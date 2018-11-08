9 Best Workout Gloves for Men: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Guys, are you tired of getting callouses and other injuries or not being able to get a solid grip on the bar in the weight room and gym? If you can say “yes” to either of those, then perhaps it’s time to invest in a pair of lifting gloves.
So what are the best workout gloves for men? We’ve compiled a list below to help you make you decision a little bit easier. Keep reading to find out our recommendations.
Trideer Workout GlovesPrice: No price availableAmazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very light with a no-slip grip
- Thick silicone palm and fingers help prevent injuries
- Double-channel sewing for added durability
- Mesh back provides extra ventilation and breathability
- Some users felt the gloves ran too large
- Some users felt the stitching came undone too easily
- If you sweat a lot, you might have a little trouble taking the gloves off
The workout gloves from Trideer ensure full palm protection and a great grip. They feature a soft, yet durable silicone gel palm for extra cushioning. The elastic construction and velcro strap will help you get a custom, comfortable fit. The non-slip gloves are also flexible and feature a mesh back for added breathability to keep you cool and dry all workout long.
The Trideer Workout Gloves can be used for all kinds of weightlifting exercises, pull-ups, and much more. Really any activity you’ll need protection, grip, and stability for. Available in two colors — Black and Grey (pictured above) — the gloves come in a variety of sizes ranging from extra small to XXL. They are also unisex. The purchase also includes a 30-day money back guarantee and a 1-year replacement warranty.
For a different style, check out the Trideer Weight Lifting Gloves with 18-Inch Wrist Wraps here.
Find more Trideer Workout Gloves information and reviews here.
Harbinger Power Non-Wristwrap Weightlifting GlovesPrice: $12.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stretch performance mesh for extra flexibility
- Extra thumb protection helps protect against blisters
- Leather palm promotes superior non-slip grip
- Some users said their hands would become stained after using (too much dye)
- Some might find the half-fingers too short
- Some users had durability issues with the Velcro tab
Harbinger is one of the bigger names in the fitness industry, especially when it comes to workout gloves. Their Power Weightlifting Gloves are highlighted by the StretchBack performance mesh for maximum flexibility and a leather palm, which offers extra protection and a sure, non-slip grip.
Other features include an adjustable wrist closure to ensure a custom fit, half-length finger coverage, extra thumb protection, and open cell foam cushions on the palm and fingers. Another plus is that the gloves won’t shrink if you put them in the dryer, though it’s probably best if you air dry them. The gloves comes in a variety of sizes ranging from small (7 to 7.5 inch hands) to XXL (9.5 inches and bigger).
If you’re interested in a different model, learn more about the Harbinger Pro WristWrap Vented Cushioned Leather Palm Weightlifting Gloves here.
Find more Harbinger Power Non-Wristwrap Weightlifting Gloves information and reviews here.
Steel Sweat Rue Workout GlovesPros:
Cons:
- Comfort pads and grip dots on palm provides superior protection
- Patented StretchAir material is flexible, breathable, and moisture-wicking
- 3 integrated pull tabs for easy removal
- Some users felt the gloves didn’t run true to size
- Some users felt some discomfort when lifting weights
- Some felt the gloves were difficult to remove if there was too much sweat
The Steel Sweat Rue Workout Gloves boast some pretty innovative technology to maximize their performance. Made of Steel Sweat’s StretchAir performance fabric, the gloves provide maximum flexibility and ventilation, while the quick-drying, moisture-wicking material pulls sweat away from your hands to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable all workout long. The comfort pads and grip dots on the palms not only protect your hands, but offer superior grip.
Another cool feature is the integrated pull tab system for easy removal. Built into the back fingers, which are half-length, are 3 tabs. You simply use your other hand to pull off the gloves with ease. No more struggling to remove your gloves from the wrist area. Other highlights are that they are machine washable, the velcro closure allows you to get a custom fit, and Steel Sweat offers a 100 percent money back guarantee.
For their versatility and top features, these are some of the best workout gloves for men on the market today.
For an alternative, take a look at the Steel Sweat Weightlifting Gloves with 18-inch Wrist Wrap Supports here.
Find more Steel Sweat Rue Workout Gloves information and reviews here.
Muscle Composition Gym Gloves with Wrist SupportPros:
Cons:
- Long strap with velcro closure for extra wrist support and padded palm to help prevent injury
- Ventilated 4-way fabric for extra breathability
- Durably made, constructed of 100 percent genuine goat leather
- The extra wrist protection isn’t comfortable for everyone
- Some users felt the seam stitching was sub-par
- Some users felt they weren't padded enough for heavy lifting
For a different style, let’s talk about the Muscle Composition Gym Gloves. These gloves feature an extra long strap designed to provide ample wrist support. Simply wrap the strap around your wrist and when you get your desired tightness, attach the velcro strap. There is also a velcro strap located on the back of the hand so you can get a comfortable custom fit there, as well.
The gloves are made of high quality genuine goat leather along with ventilated 4-way fabric for added breathability. And the padded palm and double stitching ensure extra protection, comfort, and durability.
The gloves are available in 2 colors — Black and Black/White (pictured above) — and are available in multiple sizes from XXS to XXL. So if you have very small or large hands, Muscle Composition has sizes for you.
Find more Muscle Composition Gym Gloves with Wrist Support information and reviews here.
Fit Active Sports Weight Lifting Gloves with Wrist WrapsPros:
Cons:
- Built in wrist wraps for added support to prevent injury and strain
- Made of durable silicone printed neoprene for added durability
- Open hand design is great for ventilation and comfort
- Some users said the velcro strap broke too easily
- Some users felt they didn’t fit true to size
- Some users said they had an odor and left marks on their hands
If you like to get the grip and protection of a glove, but not the bulk, take a look at the Fit Active Sports Weight Lifting Gloves. These gloves feature on an open backhand concept, which gives maximum ventilation and will cut down on over-perspiration. But they do offer complete palm and thumb protection. And the palms are made of durable silicone printed neoprene, which not only offers a non-slip grip and padded protection, but is also water-resistant.
Another plus is that these gloves include an extra long wrist strap to give you extra support there. These are multi-purpose and can be used for weightlifting, cross training, and all other fitness workouts. If you prefer this wrist wrap style, this Fit Active product is one of the best workout gloves for men.
Available in sizes XXS to extra large, Fit Active Sports also provides a 100 percent money back guarantee or replacement.
For a slightly different style, learn more about the The Gripper Weight Lifting Gloves from Fit Active Sports here.
Find more Fit Active Sports Weight Lifting Gloves with Wrist Wraps information and reviews here.
Skott Evo 2 Weightlifting GlovesPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2 pull tabs on the fingers for easy removal
- Integrated wrist straps for extra injury/strain protection
- Perforations for maximum ventilation and gel non-slip palms
- Includes high density foam for maximum protection
- Gloves might be too thick for some
- On the pricey side
- Some felt the gel palm wasn't very effective
The Skott Evo 2 Weightlifting Gloves combine style, comfort, and performance. A little bulkier than most of the gloves on this list, they are made of durable, high-quality materials which include double stitching for long-lasting durability. The gel-printed palms ensure a non-slip grip and the palm padding will keep your hands protected. These also have extra long wrist wraps so you’ll have extra support there, as well.
Other cool features include the 2 “pull-tabs” which make taking the gloves off extremely easy, even after tough workouts when you’ve built up a big-time sweat. There’s also a removable plastic hook so you can hang the gloves for convenient storage, padded knuckles for extra protection, and ventilated perforations to help with breathability.
The gloves are also unisex and are available in sizes extra small to XXL. Looking for a different style from this brand? Check out the Skott Talon Elite Weight Lifting Gloves here.
Find more Skott Evo 2 Weightlifting Gloves information and reviews here.
Mava Sports Training GlovesPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Open hand design promotes supreme ventilation
- Neoprene and leather construction for extra protection
- Specially designed wrist wraps help prevent injury and strain
- Some users weren’t happy with the grip
- On the pricey side
- Some users experienced durability issues
Mava Sports is a major player in the workout world and their gloves are some of the most popular on the market. These particular gloves pride themselves on a reinforced palm, which is designed to provide protection, comfort, and a solid grip. The palm combines neoprene and leather with a padded silicone layer.
Other highlights include an open-hand design to promote ventilation, longer wrist wraps for added support, double stitching, reinforced seams, and ant-sweat materials.
The gloves are available in 7 different color schemes — Yellow is pictured above — and are suited for both men and women. Sizes run from extra small to extra large.
Mava Sports has plenty of other options. Learn more about the Mava Workout Gloves for Training here.
Find more Mava Sports Training Gloves information and reviews here.
Nordic Lifting Weight Lifting GlovesPros:
Cons:
- 12-inch wrist wraps are built in and offer added support
- Padded palms for added comfort and grip
- Ergonomic design features breathable mesh for extra ventilation
- Some users felt the gloves weren’t very ventilated
- Some users felt they had poor stitching
- Available in 1 color only (Black)
The workout gloves from Nordic Lifting are a pretty straight-forward pair at a low price. First of all, the Nordic Lifting name goes a long way as they’ve been long known to make quality gym accessories. These particular gloves feature an extra long (12 inch) built-in wrist straps, which offer more support in that area for heavier lifts.
The leather palm features strategically-placed padding to help maximize comfort and minimize injury. The leather also helps to get a superior grip on all lifts. The material on the top part of the hand is made of mesh for extra ventilation.
The unisex gloves also come with Nordic Lifting’s 1-year hassle-free warranty. If you're looking for an effective, no-frills product at a good price, then these from Nordic Lifting are some of the best workout gloves for men out there.
Find more Nordic Lifting Weight Lifting Gloves information and reviews here.
RDX Weight Lifting GlovesPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Constructed of durable Nappa cowhide leather to promote longevity
- Quick-EZ hook-and-loop strap for easy putting on and taking off
- Has extra long velcro straps (nearly 20 inches) to keep gloves secure andd wrists protected
- Shell-Shock gel padding on the palm for extra grip and protection
- Some users found the gloves didn’t offer much ventilation
- Available in sizes small through extra large only
- On the pricey side
RDX is a popular name in the boxing and MMA business for gloves, but they also produce high-quality weightlifting and workout gloves. This particular pair is made genuine Nappa cowhide leather, which is both soft and extremely durable. They also feature a half-cut finger design which provides flexibility and breathability.
Other highlights include shock-absorbent gel-line padding for extra protection and grip, RDX’s Quick-EZ hook-and-loop double length strap (nearly 20 inches) for easy putting on and taking off, and a stylish design. These gloves are designed in sizes small through extra large, so if you have extremely tiny or big hands, you might have to look elsewhere.
Learn more about the RDX Power Weight Lifting Gloves here if you’re interested in a different model from this brand.
Find more RDX Weight Lifting Gloves information and reviews here.
