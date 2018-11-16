Carmelo Anthony Proved Unable to Excel as Role Player With Rockets

After Carmelo Anthony’s only season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, some believed that the veteran forward simply wasn’t a good fit. But Anthony’s move from playing with two stars capable of dominating with the ball in their hands to a very similar situation with the Houston Rockets seemed strange. More importantly, it seemed unlikely to work.
This is why when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski originally revealed that the Rockets and Anthony were discussing “how they might still be able to proceed together,” it wasn’t too surprising.
Anthony isn’t a superstar anymore, but that’s not the question. The problem is, he never learned how to be a role player and hasn’t adjusted to that over recent seasons. After averaging a career-worst 16.2 points with just 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game with the Thunder, he’s struggled even more with the Rockets.
UPDATE
As Marc Stein of the New York Times reported, Anthony has been told his time with the team will end soon.
Carmelo Anthony’s Start to Rockets Tenure
Through 10 games, the 34-year-old forward posted averages of 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from the field. Virtually nothing about Anthony’s start to the 2018-19 NBA season with the Rockets was very positive. The outlook turned bleak quickly and that’s how things have gotten to this point.
Prior to the most recent news, Anthony either had to figure out how to adjust to being a role player and contribute more than he has (in 29.4 minutes per game) or call it a career. Unfortunately, the former option doesn’t seem like it’s possible and the Rockets apparently came to the conclusion things wouldn’t work out.
It’s wild to think how far Anthony has fallen since averaging 22.4 points two seasons ago with the New York Knicks, but he simply isn’t the same player.
The fact he has multiple 20-plus point games makes his averages even worse. And no, 12-plus points per game wouldn’t be bad for a bench player, if that bench player weren’t averaging nearly 30 minutes per game. Melo can’t adjust to being a role player.
There has been nothing positive about his time with the Rockets?!! Come on! The guy has four 20+ games and he did help provide offense against the Bulls and the Nets – both wins. His average isn’t even bad, considering he is a bench player. It seems the media loves to demonize Melo. Too much lazy writing out there. Nothing original. I guess it’s easier to be lazy and run with a statistically incorrect narrative when you want eyeballs on your articles. Yes, he is no longer a superstar and his defense is bad but offensively he can help. Also, when he is hot, I am yet to see where they consistently feed him the ball. He is NOT the problem with the Rockets at all. The Rockets are underperforming as a group. They also lost to the Spurs today without him. Let’s be objective here.