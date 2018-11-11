Carmelo Anthony Waived: Forward’s Inability to Adapt Ruins Rockets Tenure

After Carmelo Anthony’s only season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, some believed that the veteran forward simply wasn’t a good fit. But Anthony’s move from playing with two stars capable of dominating with the ball in their hands to a very similar situation with the Houston Rockets seemed strange. More importantly, it seemed unlikely to work.

This is why when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski originally revealed that the Rockets and Anthony were discussing “how they might still be able to proceed together,” it wasn’t too surprising.

While Carmelo Anthony is absent with an illness tonight against the Spurs, the Rockets and Anthony are discussing his role and how they might still be able to proceed together for the rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are fluid. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 11, 2018

Anthony isn’t a superstar anymore, but that’s not the question. The problem is, he never learned how to be a role player and hasn’t adjusted to that over recent seasons. After averaging a career-worst 16.2 points with just 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game with the Thunder, he’s struggled even more with the Rockets.

As Marc Stein of the New York Times reported, Anthony has been told his time with the team will end soon.

The Rockets have denied they are waiving Carmelo Anthony, but two sources close to the situation say Anthony has been informed that his brief time with the team will soon be ending. Anthony has been listed as "out" for Houston's game tonight against Indiana due to illness — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 11, 2018

Carmelo Anthony’s Start to Rockets Tenure

Through 10 games, the 34-year-old forward posted averages of 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from the field. Virtually nothing about Anthony’s start to the 2018-19 NBA season with the Rockets was very positive. The outlook turned bleak quickly and that’s how things have gotten to this point.

Prior to the most recent news, Anthony either had to figure out how to adjust to being a role player and contribute more than he has (in 29.4 minutes per game) or call it a career. Unfortunately, the former option doesn’t seem like it’s possible and the Rockets apparently came to the conclusion things wouldn’t work out.

It’s wild to think how far Anthony has fallen since averaging 22.4 points two seasons ago with the New York Knicks, but he simply isn’t the same player.

