Against the Cavaliers, James Harden Plans to Bring the Aggression

The Rockets were beaten by the Pistons last night in a 116-111 overtime loss in Detroit, the second of back-to-back matchups between the two teams. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Houston team, who for the most part seem to be out of their early-season slump.

Harden himself went scoreless in overtime as Blake Griffin and the Pistons took over, and says that his unfortunate foul trouble is what led to his needing to hold back.

“In foul trouble, I couldn’t be as aggressive as I wanted to,” Harden said after the game. “We had mental mistakes, errors, turnovers.”

Still, he finished the game with 33 points and 8 assists.

In tonight’s matchup against the Cavaliers (who are coming off of a big win against the 76ers) Harden will be looking for a similar stat line, just with less foul trouble to keep him from being as aggressive.

The two teams will face off tonight at 6:30 pm CST in Cleveland.

READ NEXT: Kyrie Irving: ‘I wish there was more empathy’ for NBA Players