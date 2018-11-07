Cowboys’ Cole Beasley Reacts to Dez Bryant News on Twitter

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley sends his love and support to one of his former teammates on Wednesday. Former Dallas Cowboys superstar wide receiver Dez Bryant is officially back in the NFL. After being released by the Cowboys suddenly in the offseason, Dez sat out and waited for a team to come calling for a one-year deal with the right price.

The New Orleans Saints granted his wishes finally. As the Saints are on a roll, they figured they needed some extra help at wide receiver as Drew Brees is playing at an MVP caliber level right now. So, the Saints brought in a few veteran wide receivers, and ultimately, Bryant was the guy who won over the team and was offered a one-year deal.

The Details

Dez Bryant’s deal with the Saints is for one year, through end of this season, per source. He wanted to prove what he can do and become a free agent again. And he gets to do it for a contender, which also was important to him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2018

Cole Beasley Reacts

Congrats bro. Go do your thing. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) November 7, 2018

Beasley has played alongside Bryant for the entirety of his career, so it’s no surprise that he is happy for his former teammate. After all, they gelled well together back when Bryant was at the top of his game. It’s been quite a while since Dez Bryant has played ball at a Pro Bowl level, but the Saints are hoping that pairing him in a winning situation with a quarterback like Brees can get Dez back to being the player that he once was with the Cowboys.

It’s unclear if Bryant will play this week or not, but it will be interesting to see him go against his former team during week 13. The Saints are set to travel to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday Night Football.

That will be the first time Dez steps foot in Cowboys country since his last visit that didn’t go as nicely as planned. Will Dez Bryant get that much-needed revenge that he was talking about in the offseason? Or will he prove to the Cowboys that they made the right move? We’ll see when it all goes down.