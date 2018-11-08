Cowboys’ Jaylon Smith on Dez Bryant: ‘I Can’t Wait to Hit Him’

It’s all love between Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith and former teammate Dez Bryant. Even though the two are set to cross paths later this season after Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints. The long-time Cowboys wideout is continuing his career with a Saints team emerging as a legitimate Super Bowl contender and the bulk of his former teammates had nothing but praise after hearing the news.

But the comments from Smith specifically stood out for a few different reasons. As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Smith called Bryant a “great influence in my life” but also admitted he “can’t wait to hit him.”

“I’m just proud of him, being patient. I just can’t wait to play against him. Honestly, I can’t wait to hit him. We’re definitely trading jerseys after the game. … He’s a great guy, a great influence in my life.” Smith told Machota.

It’s obvious the season the duo spent together in Dallas made an impact on the Cowboys linebacker. The two friends will square off on the field in Week 13 when the Saints visit Jerry’s World for what could be a key matchup for both teams. It’s a Thursday Night Football game which falls on November 29.

Dez Bryant’s Potential With Saints

While the Cowboys have their own new weapon in former Oakland Raiders wideout Amari Cooper, who was acquired via trade, Bryant has a strong outlook with the Saints. The 30-year-old receiver will catch passes from a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback in Drew Brees while lining up alongside a rising star in Michael Thomas.

His presence will make the lives of the entire Saints offense much easier as well. Specifically, he should pull some attention from Thomas and also allow rookie Tre’Quan Smith the chance to use his speed and beat defenders over the top.

