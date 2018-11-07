Dez Bryant Fantasy: Value of Wide Receiver After Signing With Saints

The Dez Bryant-Dallas Cowboys reunion that many were hoping to see simply never worked out. But fortunately for Bryant, patience proved to be a virtue as he’s reportedly on his way to the New Orleans Saints. While the veteran wide receiver held a workout for the team this week, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed the two sides have come to terms on a deal.

Back in the NFL: The #Saints are signing free agent WR Dez Bryant to a 1-year deal, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. His marathon wait has ended with a landing spot on a playoff team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2018

Bryant, who’s 30 years old, maintained solid production throughout his career with the Cowboys prior to being released this offseason. In 16 games last season, he caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. The most impressive run of Bryant’s career came from 2012 to 2014, as he topped 1,230 yards and 12 touchdowns in each season.

After nine weeks of the NFL season, Bryant is set to join one of the NFL’s best offenses, and it’s a spot which could potentially benefit his career in a big way. Even beyond that, it may help fantasy football owners in need of a wideout for the playoff push. Let’s take a look at Bryant’s fantasy outlook with his new team and how to approach the situation.

Dez Bryant’s Fantasy Football Impact With Saints

The Saints have racked up the seventh-most passing yards per game this season with 289.9 and second-most most points at 34.9. Essentially, Bryant is stepping into a situation with a team capable of putting up major points and in need of a clear-cut option next to young star Michael Thomas. Having a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback in Drew Brees throwing him the ball can’t hurt either.

Ted Ginn Jr. was originally the second option at wide receiver behind Thomas, but he was placed on injured reserve last month due to a knee injury. The Saints also have free-agent signing Cameron Meredith, who’s been unable to do much with the team, totaling just nine catches for 114 yards and one touchdown this season. Meredith also hasn’t seen a single target in the past three games.

Bryant will almost certainly take over the No. 2 job from rookie third-round pick Tre’Quan Smith, who’s totaled 12 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns this season. Smith has seen 16 targets over the past four games, scoring all three touchdowns in that span. The former Central Florida wideout has impressive speed and could be a great option alongside Thomas and Bryant.

It’s hard to argue that there’s a better landing spot in the NFL than this for Bryant. Although he’ll take a backseat to Thomas, there’s a major opportunity due to the lack of depth at receiver on the Saints currently. If he’s on waivers in your fantasy league, he’s a great option to add. He makes sense in virtually all leagues, but specifically 12-team leagues and above. Moving forward, Bryant will be a WR3/flex as he learns the Saints offense, but his value may increase.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Address Amari Cooper Contract Extension

