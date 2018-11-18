Derrick Rose is putting you all on notice: nobody plays defense in the NBA!

But, for real who plays defense in the NBA,” Derrick Rose said.

Derrick Rose: “Who really plays defense in the NBA? You can’t touch nobody anymore.” pic.twitter.com/aBudFASul1 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 17, 2018

“Like for real, I’m dead serious, you can’t touch nobody anymore. I mean, they rough me up. I mean up the only the one who gets roughed up.”

He’s not lying, but his honesty is refreshing.

Rose, 30, showed flashes of athleticism over the last couple of seasons in stints with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and especially later with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he lacked consistency in play and in minutes.

The youngest player to win the NBA’s MVP award back in 2011, Rose was part of a few Bulls playoff runs and the South side Chicago native was the king of his castle.

He’s come alive this season.

Rose’s resurgence doesn’t surprise Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker. “When you’re somebody, you just don’t lose it,” Parker told me via Scoop B Radio.

Kevin Garnett is rocking with D-Rose too! “I would definitely say he’s one of the top guards,” KG told me recently.

“He’s a great player, I’m a huge D-Rose fan,” Charlotte Hornets guard, Kemba Walker told me.

“I’m happy to see him playing. I hope he has a healthy year, and that’s with all of this. If he stays healthy, you know what you’re going to get from D-Rose.”

Phoenix Suns guard, Jamal Crawford still recognizes Rose as one of the game’s elite guards.

“His athleticism is still there,” Crawford told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.