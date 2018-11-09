Dez Bryant Injury: Saints to Consider Signing Brandon Marshall?

The New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Dez Bryant may have been dealt a very brutal blow on Friday. At the very end of practice, it seems the team’s recent free-agent signing suffered what may have been a very serious injury. As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting, the initial worry is that Bryant suffered a torn Achilles.

Dez Bryant was helped off the field at #Saints practice today after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s getting an MRI now. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

While there’s been no final word on the official injury, the concern is obvious. So much so, that shortly after the news came out, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Saints could turn to another free agent in Brandon Marshall if Bryant did indeed tear his Achilles.

With it looking as if Dez Bryant tore his Achilles today, Saints could turn back to veteran WR Brandon Marshall, who impressed New Orleans during his workout this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2018

The injury news for Bryant is brutal to hear. After being released by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, he was primed for a solid role with the Saints, who need a player to ease pressure off Michael Thomas in the passing game. We’ll have to await the word on a final update, but it seems as though the Saints are preparing for the worst in this situation by already looking at their options again.

Brandon Marshall’s 2018 Season

Marshall, who’s 34 currently, was among the receivers to work out for the Saints with Bryant. He spent the first seven games of the 2018 NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks, offering mixed results. While he caught just 11 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown, it seemed he was primed for a bigger role after Doug Baldwin suffered an injury.

Although Marshall received 18 targets over the team’s first three games, he scored just one touchdown and failed to top the 50-yard mark in any game. After receiving two targets over his final three games with the team, the Seahawks opted to release him on October 30, choosing to go a different direction.

We’ll update this post as additional information on Marshall’s future comes to light.

