Dez Bryant’s injury will “motivate” him says NFL analyst

Dez Bryant’s Bryant’s NFL return had a setback after news today that he may have suffered a torn Achilles at practice, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Terrible news for Bryant, days after signing with the New Orleans Saints.

“I feel for him,” retired NFL player Corey Wootton told me via text message this evening. Wootton, played defensive end for the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings from 2010-2015.

Now a sports analyst on Chicago’s Fox 32 and Big Ten Network, Wootton sees the bigger picture for Bryant, a former Dallas Cowboy. “He was trying to find the right fit and team to play for,” said Wootton.

“He goes to New Orleans in that offense and has Drew Brees and then blows his Achilles. I was really looking foward to see how him and Michael Thomas would do together.”

Per ESPN:

Bryant tore his Achilles tendon on the final play of Friday’s practice, a source confirmed to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The news was first reported by the NFL Network, which said Bryant will undergo an MRI.

A source told Schefter that testing on Bryant’s Achilles is considered “a formality,” as doctors already believe it is torn. The injury is expected to sideline Bryant for eight months, putting him on track to potentially be ready for training camp next year, when he again will be a free agent.

Bryant acknowledged the setback in a tweet on Friday afternoon, writing, “This is the ultimate test.”

“Wish him a speedy recovery,” said Wootton. “He will be back especially with the way rehab is today and I think he will be even more motivated to prove that he still got it!”