Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Will Jazz Guard Mitchell Suit Up Against the Mavericks?

The Utah Jazz entered the season with high hopes, but so far things aren’t quite panning out. They’ve experienced several “off” games and now have more losses than wins after making waves in the postseason and being a team to watch as 2018-2019 kicked off. It doesn’t help that Donovan Mitchell was downed with an ankle injury in Saturday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Prayers up for @spidadmitchell 🕷

Hope it is not a long term injury, head up bro 🙏🏽 #TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/JD8EucEQc5 — Hoop Fiends 🏀💉 (@hoopfiends) November 4, 2018

He later–somewhat miraculously, the injury seemed pretty serious–returned to the game, but the Jazz ultimately lost the contest. And with him out against the Raptors on Monday night, the Jazz pretty much got feasted upon–losing by 13 points even as the Raptors were missing star player Kawhi Leonard.

Lucky for the Jazz, it seems that Mitchell’s injury wasn’t quite as serious as it seemed, and he’s probable for tonight’s game against the Mavs.

Donovan Mitchell is probable for tomorrow night's game. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 6, 2018

The team will likely keep an eye on him and possibly restrict his minutes, though, as he’s likely still experiencing some pain in that ankle.

