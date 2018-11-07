Fans React on Twitter to the Duke vs Kentucky Slaughter

If you haven’t heard already, the #2 ranked Kentucky basketball team got absolutely slaughtered by #4 Duke last night. Freshmen Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish stomped all over the Wildcats on national television in the biggest blowout in Champions Classic history–and Kentucky coach John Calipari’s most handily-dealt career defeat.
The game was an absolute spectacle. There was simply nothing Kentucky could do to stop Duke’s talented “Big Three”. It was like watching the Harlem Globetrotters, or an NBA team. There was no mercy for Kentucky and Duke walked away with a 34-point win in Indianapolis.
Twitter Reacts
Twitter caught fire with reactions to the blowout. Here are some highlights.
Kentucky fans–notoriously raucous–were certainly not expecting this kind of loss leading up to the game:
Duke fans, on the other hand, were having a heydey:
With preseason rankings nearly unanimous in Kentucky’s favor, though, most people agreed that this caliber of a blowout was the last thing anybody expected:
Part of Kentucky’s downfall was their sub-par shot selection:
One account called for the resignation of the preseason rankers. They were so, so wrong:
It’s been a rough week for Kentucky sports:
This gif usage is pretty accurate; Kentucky got ken-truckied:
NBA star Donovan Mitchell, a former Louisville Cardinals player, chimed in gleefully about the carnage:
And even Duke’s Coach K was pleasantly surprised after the win:
As far as Kentucky fans go, they can at least thank Reid Travis for putting up a solid effort and contributing 22 points. A silver lining on the otherwise dismal night:
READ NEXT: Coach Calipari Praises Reid Travis Ahead of Historic Season Opener
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook