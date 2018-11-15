Doug Baldwin Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Seahawks WR in Week 11?

Since 2015, a healthy Doug Baldwin has been known as a good Doug Baldwin. And fortunately, Baldwin missed exactly zero games over that span and had been exceptional, topping 75 receptions in all three years with 29 touchdowns. But this year has been drastically different for the Seattle Seahawks wideout, who’s totaled just 23 receptions for 275 yards and no touchdowns in seven games.

With that said, Baldwin is finally healthy and has caught all nine of his targets over the past two weeks. Although he hasn’t had that monster breakout game yet, there’s a chance it could come Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. It’s a good spot in for the Seahawks receiver, but he certainly still comes with some fantasy football risk.

Let’s take a look at whether Baldwin is a fantasy start or sit in the primetime Week 11 matchup.

Should You Start or Sit Doug Baldwin?

The Packers secondary is dealing with their fair share of injuries currently, and as Rotoworld’s Evan Silva revealed they’ve struggled against slot receivers. Baldwin plays the bulk of his snaps in the slot, and although he hasn’t seen a heavy workload, there’s a chance this could be the week that changes.

Obviously, it’s a great overall outlook for Seattle’s top wideout this week, but the numbers are still somewhat concerning and many are curious about his injury situation. The positive on that front is that Baldwin played 99 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 10, per Football Outsiders.

Pairing that with the fact the Packers have allowed 106 receptions for 1,465 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, and there’s no denying that Baldwin’s arrow is pointing up. It’d be smart to tread lightly on him until the breakout comes, but I do believe he’s fairly safe this week. Baldwin draws a good matchup and a nice spot to have success, so I’m fine rolling him out if you need a WR3 or flex play.

I’d probably limit Baldwin to the flex in 12-team leagues and a WR3 in any league larger than that.

