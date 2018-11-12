DraftKings Picks & Optimal Lineups for Giants vs. 49ers Showdown

Following a surprising Sunday Night Football upset in which the Dallas Cowboys sprung back to life, the fantasy football action (and NFL week) wraps up Monday night. After an NFC East battle on Sunday night, the Monday Night Football game will feature two teams struggling mightily in the New York Giants at the San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants (1-7) and 49ers (2-7) are joined by the one-win Oakland Raiders and two-win Arizona Cardinals in the battle for the No. 1 pick currently. Fortunately, when ugly primetime games roll around, that's when single-game fantasy options most come in handy.

For the game which actually may feature some big plays and obviously has a few storylines, we're going to look at the DraftKings offerings for their showdown slate. This slate features the popular $10 option which has an increased guarantee of $1 million and $250,000 to first place. There is also a variety of higher buy-in options and plenty of inexpensive choices for those looking to build a few lineups for fun.

As we approach the Monday night matchup, I'll break down multiple different lineups, picks and insight into the various options on the slate. This will include three unique lineups, one of which is the optimal (well-rounded), a 150-max option (high ceiling, boom-or-bust) and a single-entry/cash lineup (high floor).

Showdown games are different than your normal daily fantasy options, making them a unique option and one which features various ways to approach. As they cover just one game, you'll select six players from any position you want as opposed to fielding an entire roster. Before we get too deep into the lineups, I'll first evaluate my favorite captain options, a spot which features a higher price tag but a bonus for the player in that spot.

Let's first lay out how showdown games actually work along with the rules to make sure you're ready to roll.

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

On some showdown slates, constructing lineups that are unique can be the real struggle, but I don't anticipate that being the case in this Monday night game. With only six players selected, you'll want to find a way to differentiate yourself from the field and we have some interesting options here. The captain spot is a great way to differentiate lineups, as the 1.5x points you earn there can make a world of difference. In turn, deciding between spending up or saving money on your captain will be a big call.

I'll start by choosing top captain plays for Giants vs. 49ers and evaluating a few matchups while then rolling into the lineups.