DraftKings Picks & Optimal Lineups for Packers vs. Patriots Showdown

NFL fans are given a battle of elite quarterbacks on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Fortunately, that also means there'll be some big fantasy football options for the game between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. The day slate of games features plenty of worthwhile matchups, but it should be the nightcap which makes the headlines.

An increasingly popular way to get in on the action for primetime games is with showdown fantasy options. DraftKings is once again offering a few big games in honor of the duel between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. This begins with the always-popular $10 option with $888,888 guaranteed and $200,000 to first place.

Ahead of the big Sunday night game, I'm going to take a look at the showdown slate by offering multiple optimal lineups. This will include one optimal lineup, a 150-max option (high ceiling, boom-or-bust) and a single-entry/cash lineup (high floor). With showdown games being different than normal games, I'll first evaluate the top captain options and names to target in that spot as well.

But before we dive into the actual lineups and captain breakdown, here's a look at showdown rules and how the games work.

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

There's quite a bit to consider when building these lineups, and since captains can be such a big differentiator, some time needs to be spent on evaluating that prior to constructing lineups. The 1.5x points you earn there makes it a key spot, but deciding between spending up or saving money in that position will be a key topic.

First, let's start off with the top captain choices for the Packers vs. Patriots matchup and then roll into the lineups.