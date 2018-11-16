Draymond Green To Kevin Durant: “We Don’t Need You”

Draymond Green has never been one to bite his tongue. Apparently he let Kevin Durant know how he really feels about him.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Green told Durant on Monday: “You’re a bitch and you know you’re a bitch.”

Per Haynes, Green later blurted to Durant something along the lines of, “We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.”

Haynes also noted that what ultimately led to Green’s suspension was a remark in which he dared Durant to bolt in free agency next summer.

All of this occured after Green and Durant had a verbal exchange on the bench that needed to be mediated between Klay Thomson and Andre Iguodala.

The heated exchange between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green after Dray didn’t pass to KD in the final seconds of regular for a chance to beat the Clippers. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/RjWrFiC2vr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2018

In the heated exchange between KD and Dray, Durant was incensed that Green didn’t pass him the ball in the final seconds of the 4th quarter for a chance to beat the Clippers in regulation. If you’re keeping score at home, the Los Angeles Clippers won the game 121-116 in overtime. Durant did have a hot-hand. He finished the game with 33 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks. It was reported by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater that Durant did storm out of the Warriors lockerroom after the Warriors’ loss. Quick Kevin Durant exit from the locker room tonight. Gone before reporters entered. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 13, 2018 Per ClutchPoints’ Simon Hanning: This really should not be an issue at all because Durant and Green have had these moments in the past, proving in the end, though, that they’re mere hiccups to their chemistry. It should not raise any concern, but due to Kevin Durant being a potential free agent next summer, people will nitpick this occurrence. Whenever Durant is frustrated or gets into it with Green, it will always be headline news no matter what the situation is. Per a report via Heavy last weekend, Durant, a two-time NBA champion with the Warriors, could consider joining the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2019. Green told reporters that he and Durant buried the hatchet. Draymond Green: “We’re not gonna crumble off an argument. We move forward.” pic.twitter.com/PaMVsundsw — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 15, 2018 “Kevin and I spoke, we’re moving forward,” Green said Thursday afternoon.