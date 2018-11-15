Draymond Green May Be on a Minutes Restriction against Rockets

The Golden State Warriors will get one of their key contributors back on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets. Draymond Green missed the game the other night as he was suspended by the team for his not-so-private altercation with his teammate, Kevin Durant. Although Green is set to return, he may be on a minutes restriction against the Rockets.

Green’s punishment is over at this point, as he and Durant seemed to hash everything out and moved past their beef. But unfortunately, Green is dealing with a sprained toe that actually kept him out of two games last week. It seemed like Green was finally good to go, but he may see a few setbacks on Thursday night.

How Many Minutes Is He Looking At?

Steve Kerr says Draymond Green may be on a minutes restriction tonight as he continues to deal with a sprained toe injury that kept him out two games last week. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 15, 2018

Headed into Thursday’s game, Green has averaged 31 minutes-per-game for his last seven appearances on the court. Although he played in 43 minutes during the Warriors overtime loss three days ago, it seems as though the Warriors are concerned that his injury may cause another setback.

So, as the Green-Durant controversy gets left in the past by the Warriors, Green is more focused on his lower-body health moving forward. Missing three, out of the last ten games is not ideal for the big man, especially when they are already dealing with other injuries to their starting lineup with Steph Curry and DeMarcus Cousins out.

The minutes’ restriction isn’t guaranteed, but it looks like the flow of the game will dictate whether the Warriors play Green full time or not. Seeing as though he played a ton when called upon the other night, there’s a good chance that Green could avoid the minutes’ restriction. But as of right now, it’s still up in the air. Chances are if the Warriors are struggling against the Rockets, then Green will most likely see a good chunk of minutes regardless.