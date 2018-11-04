Duke Johnson Fantasy: Browns RB Still Holds Value?

A few weeks ago, the Cleveland Browns had a crowded backfield. The committee consisted of Duke Johnson, Carlos Hyde, and the rookie Nick Chubb. With the emergence of Chubb, the Browns decided to attain some value for the veteran running back by trading him away to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a draft pick.

At that point, the move indicated that the Browns were ready to roll with Chubb as the three-down back. Instead, it just showed that three reliable running backs are too much to have while two regulars in the rotation are just fine.

Duke Johnson’s value did not get killed with the drafting of Chubb, and it hasn’t been destroyed with the emergence of Chubb. While the Browns are trying to instill an offense that runs strictly with Chubb, Johnson is taking the passing downs, which had paid off well for the four-year veteran over the last few weeks.

Duke Still Has Value?

Last week, Johnson only had two carries for zero yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week, he only has one carry through two quarters at halftime against the Cleveland Browns. So, not a busy day on the ground for Johnson, but he is getting a ton of looks in the passing game.

Through one half, Johnson leads the Browns in receiving. He has six catches for 63-yards and a touchdown. No rushing attempts? No problem! Johnson is going to get his usage one way or another regardless of whether Chubb is eating up his snaps or not. Fantasy owners should start considering using Johnson as a flex more often.

As far as Chubb goes, he’s having a decent game on the ground. In the first half, he’s taken on 14 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. The Johnson-Chubb combo might not be the most dangerous backfield to opposing defenses, but they are a good stack to have on fantasy. And with Johnson getting a good handful of receptions, he is definitely worth a play against defenses who don’t fare well against screen passes.