Twitter Reacts to Eric Reid Getting Ejected on TNF

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid had to head to the locker room early on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although his absence won’t make much of a difference as the Steelers are completely dominating the Panthers, there are still a lot of unhappy fans after the result of what went down.
To quickly summarize, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was scrambling, and as he went to slide down, Eric Reid came in full speed with a hit to Roethlisberger’s head. Typically, this calls for a flag no matter what. There have been weaker plays that have drawn up a flag for this instance automatically, so it wasn’t surprising. What was surprising though, was that Reid was quickly ejected after a little scrum went down on the field.
Here’s the Play
Although Roethlisberger and Eric Reid shook hands and hugged it out after this all went down, the referee’s were still not happy with the result of the play. Therefore, Reid ended up getting ejected from the game. And seeing how the NFL has treated Reid in the past few weeks with his ‘questionable’ play, he will probably find himself getting another fine in the mail.
The play was clearly a penalty, there’s no doubt about that. But the decision to eject Reid has many fans and players lashing out on Twitter about it. Did he deserve to get tossed? That’s debatable, but many on Twitter think that the refs are merely out to get Reid. Meanwhile, there are a handful of fans who thought he deserved it.
