Stat Shows Ezekiel Elliott Is Big Winner of Amari Cooper Trade

When the Dallas Cowboys acquired Amari Cooper in a trade with the Oakland Raiders, there was the obvious hope that it would have an impact across the roster. While Cooper is a talented pass-catcher, his presence had the potential to make life easier on the defense, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and everyone in between. Through three games, that’s certainly proven to be the case for the most part, specifically when it comes to Elliott.

The Cowboys’ young running back has excelled since Cooper arrived in town. As NFL Network’s James Palmer revealed, Elliott leads the NFL in both rushing yards per game (111.3) and scrimmage yards per game (166.7) since Week 8. Of course, that was the week the Cooper was acquired in the trade which sent a first-round pick to the Raiders in exchange.

Over that span, the Cowboys have played three games (with a bye in Week 8), and Elliott has totaled at least 112 rushing and receiving yards in each game. This includes back-to-back 100-plus yard rushing games, with 273 total yards on the ground over the past two weeks.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Dominance Turns Tide for Cowboys

While Cooper’s presence has helped Elliott average 5.3 and 7.9 yards per carry over the past two games, the success of the star running back has helped all parties involved also. With Elliott’s ability as a pass-catcher on full display in the three-game stretch (17 receptions for 166 yards and one touchdown), it’s led to two key wins.

The Cowboys knocked off the rival Philadelphia Eagles and another talented team in the Atlanta Falcons both on the road. Most importantly, both teams have the potential to stand in the way of a Dallas playoff berth when all is said and done. Picking up those two wins moves the Cowboys back to 5-5 on the year with a crucial final stretch ahead. While it won’t be an easy task, Elliott and company are fortunate enough to play four of their final six games at home.

Amari Cooper Benefitting From Elliott

Although Elliott is a winner in the high-profile trade, it’s apparent Cooper has benefited from the star running back’s dominance as well. Through the three games in Dallas, the 24-year-old has caught 14 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown. This means he’s caught just eight fewer passes and the same number of touchdowns with a star on his helmet as he did through double the games this season in Oakland.

Cooper’s arrow is pointing up and this trade has gone a long way towards helping multiple key members of the Cowboys roster. Most importantly, it’s helped the team as a whole, as they’ve won tough games in key matchups as of late.

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Compares Himself to LeBron James

