Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 10 Predictions

Last week, the NFL gave us a lot of high scoring fantasy football matchups, and many fans are hoping for more of the same for Week 10. As you make your start-sit lineup decisions, keep in mind the Ravens, Broncos, Texans and Vikings are all on bye this week.

Week 9 was one of those weeks where you assumed you won, but checked your score only to realize your opponent had 200 fantasy points. It was interesting to see the stats that were put up given how many teams were on bye but there was no shortage of scoring. Not only did Michael Thomas warm fantasy owners' hearts with 12 receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown, but he did it in a highly entertaining way.

Thomas brought back Joe Horn's vintage cell phone celebration. After the game, Thomas explained that he was trying to get the crowd fired up in a major matchup against the Rams.

"I paid a tribute to him, tried to get the crowd going a little bit more, set the tone, have fun out there, giving people a show," Thomas explained to ESPN. "You gotta have fun. All these guys just catching touchdowns and celebrating with each other, having fun, getting the crowd involved. I felt like I had an opportunity to make it happen, put the game away and make a call."

While Thomas was bringing out cell phones, Patrick Mahomes continued to torch NFL defenses. Mahomes passed for 375 yards and three touchdowns marking the eighth straight game where the Chiefs quarterback has thrown for more than 300 yards.

“It’s a lot of fun," Mahomes told ESPN. “It makes my job a lot easier knowing I can trust these guys. They’re going to be in the right spot. They’re taking care of their business. They’re running the routes and making route adjustments on the fly. They’ve looked at the film and know how to do those things. Them having that much talent as well as really studying the film so much, that’s what really makes our offense so good."



The Saints-Bengals Have the Highest Point Total for Week 10

This week, there are seven games with an over-under of more than 50 points per OddsShark. The Saints-Bengals game leads the way with 54. The Seahawks-Rams, Chargers-Raiders, Redskins-Bucs, Falcons-Browns, Cardinals-Chiefs and Panthers-Steelers all made the list as well if you are looking to start players in games projected to be shootouts.

