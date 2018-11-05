WATCH: Saints Michael Thomas Cell Phone Celebration a Tribute to Joe Horn

Did #Saints WR Michael Thomas just channel ⁦@terrellowens⁩? I think that’s a cell phone 📞 pic.twitter.com/C2c0DsCd0s — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2018

Michael Thomas paid tribute to former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn’s cell phone touchdown celebration. After catching a long touchdown pass to help put the Saints up by 10 points over the Rams, Thomas ran to the goal post and picked up a cell phone from underneath the covering.

Horn pulled off the same move more than a decade ago. Thomas was flagged for 15 yards which could have resulted in a critical penalty. Here is how Horn described the inspiration for the move back in a 2003 interview with ESPN.

Horn was still wearing his helmet when he punched in numbers, put the phone to his earhole and began speaking into it for a few seconds. “I had told my kids to be at home, watching the game, and I told my momma, ‘Mom, if I score the second one, I’m going to get my

cell phone out,’ ” Horn said. Horn then ran back to his bench and was confronted by coach Jim Haslett. Horn drew the coach’s ire earlier this season for a touchdown celebration. After scoring against Atlanta Oct. 19, Horn pretended to machine gun two teammates, who fell to the ground in the end zone.

Joe Horn Was Fined $30,000 for Initial Celebration

Throwback to Joe Horn’s cell phone celebration 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/Q5ZuSMIZsk — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 5, 2018

Thomas even brought out a vintage flip phone for the stunt. You can watch the original Horn celebration in the above video.

Thomas received an earful on the sidelines from Saints head coach Sean Payton. The 15-yard penalty was assessed on the kickoff allowing the Rams to have great field position. Thankfully for Saints fans, the Rams were unable to convert the penalty into points as New Orleans ended their unbeaten streak.

Penalty aside, Thomas was a big reason the Saints were able to pull off the upset against the Rams. Thomas had 12 receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown.

According to Fox Sports, Horn was fined $30,000 for the initial celebration, and it will be interesting to see if Thomas will be fined for using a prop. Horn pulled off his celebration against the Giants on Monday Night Football, and it did not go over so well with opposing players.

“I have great respect for Joe Horn, but that’s not original,” Giants defensive end Michael Strahan said at the time per Fox Sports. “Terrell Owens already beat everybody to that stuff. That’s bush league.”