James Harden Injury Update: Will Harden Suit Up Against the Bulls?

The Rockets finally snapped their four-game losing streak last night, overcoming the Brooklyn Nets in a 119-111 contest. They did so without reigning MVP James Harden, who has missed the last three games in a row with a hamstring injury.

Harden’s status has remained doubtful over the last few days, though he’s been seen looking close to normal at pre-game shootarounds.

What do you think @JHarden13 is listening to?

It seems that the Rockets have finally learned how to succeed without him–as evidenced by the win over the Nets where Chris Paul went off for 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists–but the win was still a bit too close for comfort. The case could be the same against the Chicago Bulls tonight if Harden doesn’t play.

However, it’s likely that he will take the floor, as he was recently upgraded to “probable” for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

