Jimmy Butler Trade: Philadelphia 76ers Are In The Mix

The Houston Rockets have been the favorite to acquire Jimmy Butler.

Just don’t sleep on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last week, I reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are potential landing spot for Butler.

📍 Jimmy Butler standings CURRENTLY after today’s interview with T-Wolves owner, Glen Taylor: 1. Philadelphia 76ers

1a. Houston Rockets

2. Miami Heat

3. Los Angeles Clippers

If a Wolves/76ers trade discussion for Jimmy Butler were to happen, Sixers would have to present a Dario Saric, Robert Covington & a first-round pick to at least open the conversation.

Another Jimmy Butler trade scenario between Minnesota and the 76ers could fluidly work if the Sixers offered Markelle Fultz, Robert Covington and two first round picks in exchange for Butler.

Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves owner, Glen Taylor says that he’s not in a rush to trade Butler. “We’ve talked to teams,” Taylor told Darren “Doogie” Wolfson on “The Scoop.”

“I don’t think any team has probably given us their best offer yet. Teams started out with the idea that Jimmy said he wanted to be traded, and maybe they make an offer where they think they can get a good deal, but it isn’t necessarily a good deal for us. I understand that. That’s the part where we need to be patient and work with the other team. Ideally, you want a thing where both teams feel they got good value.”

That language infers that the Houston Rockets are not a priority. Philly, here’s your chance.