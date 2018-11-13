Jimmy Butler Press Conference: ‘I’m Gonna Win a Lot of Games’

Jimmy Butler sat down with the press this morning to discuss his new role with the Philadelphia 76ers. He talked about how excited he is to be in the city of brotherly love, his feelings about playing alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, his ideology as a winner, and his thoughts on Markelle Fultz.

Summing up his excitement, he said, “I’m gonna win a lot of games,” with a smile.

"I think I'm an incredible teammate and I'll show that to the guys that are here." – Jimmy Butler on what he'd like Philly fans and his new teammates to know about him pic.twitter.com/3jVYFZNNwr — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 13, 2018

When asked about a championship, he said of winning the Finals: “It’s above any and everything. I think that’s the reason why anybody plays this game, is to win a championship. That trophy, getting that ring, knowing that for that point in time you were the best team in the world. That’s special.”

He continued, “All I ever wanted to do was win at any and every level. I have a new opportunity to do that here, and that’s the goal. That will always be the goal.”

Butler will make his debut with the 76ers tomorrow against the Magic at 7:00 pm EST.

