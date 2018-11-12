Several Teams are Weighing the Possibility of Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony’s reps are searching for a landing spot for the veteran forward, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anthony has been the subject of many headlines over the past day or two–he’s been absent from the Rockets’ past two matchups with a reported “illness”, and rumors of the team’s letting him go have been flying. Naturally, there’s been subsequent speculation of just where he’ll end up, and whether he deserves to be the fall guy for the Rockets’ recent struggles at all.

Regardless, it’s now been confirmed that Melo is out, and his reps are apparently already looking for the next landing spot for the embattled future Hall-of-Famer.

According to Wojnarowski’s report on ESPN, “Several general managers and their coaches tell ESPN that they have been discussing whether adding Anthony could be helpful to them, or if there is a way to make that work with current roster structures.”

Which teams those might be, specifically, is still unclear. However, Kyrie Irving commented just last night that his team could use a veteran presence in the locker room, and though Anthony now has the reputation of being a bit, well, cursed, there are apparently still teams who are interested in bringing him on.

The problem, Wojnarowski says, is that this is a tough time of year to make roster moves. That hasn’t stopped teams like the Lakers, Timberwolves, or 76ers, though. So Carmelo could have a new home sooner rather than later.

That being said, he could spend some time away from the league to really weigh his options before jumping into something new. Whenever he comes back, though, expect him to play like he has something to prove.

