Jimmy Butler Shows Support for Markelle Fultz

When Jimmy Butler arrived in Philly, the entire NBA fanbase was anticipating a locker room collapse. While a lot of things were blown out of proportion, the number one thing that everybody still believes to this day will happen is Jimmy Butler giving second-year guard Markelle Fultz a hard time.

With Fultz sitting out because of his wild issues that have been going on ever since he’s been drafted, many believe that Butler will lose his patience with Fultz. When Butler arrived in Philly, the media couldn’t wait to get a reaction out of the forward by asking how he felt about Fultz. As Butler spoke highly of the young guard, he made it very clear that he is willing to support everybody and anybody who is willing to put in work.

Work ethic was never Fultz’s issue, as he has worked his tail off throughout the offseason. Unfortunately, his physical, mental, or even both problems are still holding him back. So, As Fultz rides the pine for the Sixers until further notice, how does Butler feel about having the guard around with him not being able to compete or practice?

Butler Shows His Support

“We want him to be great.” Butler, who is one of the Sixers newest leaders wouldn’t hold back from showing his support for Fultz after practice on Tuesday. While the entire Sixers locker room has grown very fond of Fultz over the last year, the only person around that hasn’t really had the opportunity to get to know him was Butler. And by the sound of it, Butler seems to appreciate Fultz as a strong locker room personality as well.

Despite all of the behind the scenes issues between Fultz, his camp, and the Sixers front office, it seems like Fultz has remained a positive player in the locker room. Although he hasn’t been able to play with the Sixers, he still has solid chemistry with his teammates, which is quite visible to the fans as you can see it while Fultz is on the bench. Will he return to the Sixers soon? That remains to be seen. But we know for a fact that none of Fultz’s teammates are going to make him think twice about wanting to come back.