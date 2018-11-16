Jimmy Graham Fantasy: Packers’ TE Might Have a Serious Injury

The Green Bay Packers aren’t having the greatest season. Even with their superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers being healthy for the most part, it isn’t enough for this team to fully succeed anymore. Now at 4-5-1, the Packers fell to the Seattle Seahawks on the road 27-24 on Thursday Night Football. And not only did they lose yet, another game – but they might’ve lost their starting tight end, Jimmy Graham for a significant amount of time.

While Jimmy Graham entered into Week 11 healthy, he ended up leaving the game on Thursday and never returning. His injury hasn’t been diagnosed as anything just yet, but what we do know is that it is a thumb injury. And by the sounds of it, it seems like the initial look at it had the Packers thinking of a worst case scenario.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Silver, the Packers fear that Graham’s thumb injury may be severe. For the Packers, this will be another big blow to a struggling team. For Jimmy Graham fantasy football owners, it just clarifies that he may not give your team much use for the end of the season, which makes it easy to move on from him.

What Should You Do with Jimmy Graham?

When Jimmy Graham joined the Packers, many would assume that he would get back to producing like one of the best tight ends in the league once again. Although Graham’s short stint in Seattle wasn’t exactly terrible, he wasn’t nearly as productive and reliable as before, when he was with the New Orleans Saints.

The combination of Jimmy Graham and Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be something special. Turns out, it was kind of a busted move. The production isn’t there for Graham. And not only is he not producing, but he also hasn’t even really seen many targets lately. Before heading into Week 11, Graham was targeted once against the Miami Dolphins.

With 34 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns on the season, it’s safe to say that Graham isn’t the fantasy powerhouse that we initially thought he was going to be while with the Packers. As we wait for an injury timeline regarding the tight end, it looks like the Packers aren’t too optimistic about his diagnosis. At this point, it’s time to find a new tight end.