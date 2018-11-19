Jimmy Graham Fantasy: Packers TE Will Play through Pain

The Green Bay Packers are trying to stay alive and relevant within the tough NFC North division this season. Although their record tells you they may be down, they won’t roll over and quit just yet. After all, they have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the game. With Aaron Rodgers under center, it’s not over until it’s truly over.

For Week 11, the Green Bay Packers visited the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Once again, the Packers had last-minute struggles, and the outcome resulted in a loss for Green Bay. The game wasn’t the only thing that they were in fear of losing though. Early on, their big free agent pickup from the offseason, Jimmy Graham left the game with a thumb injury, which had the team worried.

The initial reports said that the Packers feared that Graham’s injury was going to be significant. His diagnosis ended up being a broken thumb, and the team was worried that he was going to miss a lot of time. After weighing out all of his options though, it looks like Graham and the Packers are deciding that the veteran tight end can push through the pain and play.

Graham Won’t Miss a Snap?

The #Packers took several days to weight their options with TE Jimmy Graham to determine a time table for his broken thumb. Coach Mike McCarthy just told reporters Graham intends to play through it… which would be impressive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2018

For the last few days, the Packers were hesitant about putting a timeframe on Graham’s injury. Being that he would need to be able to use his hand to catch the ball, a broken thumb would be less than ideal, obviously. But as the Packers are struggling to stay alive for the season, Graham is going to push through and try to play.

This wouldn’t be the first time a Packers’ player pushes through a significant injury and avoids missing a few games. As we all know, Rodgers did it earlier in the season with his knee. Graham’s decision to push through the pain will be great for the Packers, but not so much for his fantasy value. Knowing that he won’t be one-hundred percent, and will most likely struggle with catching the ball, it’s probably best to avoid playing Graham, unless you absolutely have to.