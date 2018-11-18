Joe Flacco Injury: When Will Ravens’ QB Return?

Could the Baltimore Ravens have a blessing in disguise for Week 11? It’s unclear. This week, the Ravens have found out that they will be without their starting quarterback, Joe Flacco for Week 11. After dealing with a hip injury all throughout the bye week into now, Flacco has officially been ruled out as he didn’t practice all week.

Despite the back and forth mind games that the Ravens played with the Bengals, Ravens’ rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson will start for the team. And Robert Griffin III will be the team’s backup. Now, let’s observe the situation for a second. Before Flacco started dealing with his hip injury, he wasn’t exactly lighting it up.

The last few weeks, the Ravens have been on a decline, and Joe Flacco has been the captain of a sinking ship. During a three-game losing streak, Flacco has only managed to throw three touchdowns and two interceptions. His last appearance was a disappointing one as the Ravens only scored 16 points on offense, with no scoring contributions by Flacco. The Ravens offense could see a boost on Sunday during Week 11 without Flacco. In case they don’t though, when should the Ravens expect Flacco to be back in action?

When Will Flacco Return?

Ravens’ QB Joe Flacco will not need surgery on his injured hip, per source. Aside from being out today vs. Bengals, Flacco also is in jeopardy of missing next Sunday’s game vs. Oakland. More on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown at 10 am. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2018

There’s good news for Flacco. According to ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, Flacco’s hip complications will not require surgery. With good news comes bad news though. Although Flacco will avoid surgery, he’s already questionable for Week 12 against the Oakland Raiders.

Apparently, Flacco’s season is safe from the injury, but there’s no guarantee that he gets his starting job back. With Lamar Jackson getting the start on Sunday, there’s a possibility that he brings an unexpected spark to the Ravens offense that they don’t have with Flacco. If Jackson happens to give Baltimore a boost this week, then Flacco could seriously be in danger of becoming yet, another veteran who loses his starting job to a rookie quarterback.