Josh Adams Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Eagles RB in Week 12?

Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams has given glimpses of the upside and production he’s capable of over the past few weeks. Now it seems the team may be set to give him an extended opportunity to showcase his talent. After losing Jay Ajayi for the season, the Eagles have been searching for the answer at running back.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed, the Eagles will use Adams as the featured back in Week 12 against the New York Giants. This is obviously big news for a variety of reasons, and with the Eagles sitting at 4-6 currently, there’s no question they need to pick up wins and quickly. Fortunately, the NFC East remains close, as the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins are just barely ahead at 6-5.

When it comes to Adams getting the nod as the starter, it obviously has a big fantasy football impact as well. For players who drafted Ajayi or have been looking for a consistent running back, Adams could be the answer. Let’s take a look at whether he’s a start or sit in a Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants.

Should You Start or Sit Josh Adams?

In Week 11, the shift to Adams began for the Eagles as he logged 55 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, per Football Outsiders. This number was ahead of both Corey Clement (27 percent) and Wendell Smallwood (eight percent). Although he received just seven carries in that game, it was a 48-7 loss, so there wasn’t a whole lot of running for Philadelphia down the stretch.

Even with the limited workload, Adams averaged 7.6 yards per carry and scored a touchdown while catching three passes as well. This marked his third-straight game with at least a 6.7 yard-per-carry average. His upside is intriguing, and in Week 12 he’s worth considering from a fantasy perspective if you’re in need of a running back or flex play.

Adams’ matchup against the Giants isn’t a concern either, as they’ve allowed 990 yards and nine touchdowns to opposing backs this season. While those numbers aren’t horrible, the fact that they’ve also given up 50 receptions and six touchdowns through the air to opposing backs sets the Eagles runner up nicely.

It’s a solid spot for Adams, and I’d be fine using him as a flex option in 12-team leagues. If you need a RB2 in 14-team leagues or larger, he’s in play there, and of course, can also be used as a flex play in all big leagues.

READ NEXT: Gus Edwards Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Ravens RB?

