JR Smith Wants Out of Cleveland, but is Uncomfortable with a Buyout

According to a recent report by The Athletic, JR Smith is onto the Cavs. He’s publicly accused them of tanking, and has said that if winning isn’t the goal, then he wants out.

It seems he’ll get his wish, as the team just announced they’ll be seeking an amicable break up with the 33-year-old veteran. He’ll no longer be active with the Cavs, but will be working out on his own as the team searches for a solution.

Breaking: JR Smith and the Cavaliers have mutually agreed for him to leave the team as both sides work to find a trade, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/6IW792QxIO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 20, 2018

The problem, and the reason the two parties have been at an impasse of late, is Smith’s refusal to accept a buyout.

“I don’t want my legacy to be remembered like that in Cleveland,” he said of a buyout. “I don’t think that’s fair to the people I see every single day walking around the arena. I don’t think that’s fair to the trainers or equipment guys. … I just look at it differently than being traded. I don’t like the statement of getting bought out.”

After his recent comments, though, signaling extreme frustration with the team’s tanking record, maybe he’s changed his tune. At this point, it’s not clear exactly what the Cavs will be able to come up with in terms of a deal for Smith, but there’s progress in the fact that JR’s time with the team is coming to some kind of conclusion.

READ NEXT: John Wall Trade: Five Potential Landing Spots for the Wizards Guard