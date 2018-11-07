Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Will Leonard Suit Up Against the Kings?

Kawhi Leonard has been dominating this season as arguably the best player in the Eastern Conference, but he has missed the Raptors’ last two contests: against the Lakers and then the Jazz.

The Raptors are doing just fine without him–they won both matchups handily even without Leonard on the floor–but they may get him back for tonight’s game in Sacramento.

The Raptors are listing Kawhi Leonard (left ankle soreness) as questionable vs the Kings tonight. Norman Powell is out with the left shoulder subluxation (partial dislocation). — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 7, 2018

It’s likely that the Toronto team will throttle the young Kings team even if Kawhi doesn’t take the floor, but if he stays away it’s much more probable that the Kings could pull off an upset against the 10-1 team.

This post will be updated as the story develops.

READ NEXT: Should Anthony Davis be Playing with His Elbow Injury?