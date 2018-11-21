Kevin Durant Says Draymond Fight Won’t Effect Free Agency

Kevin Durant says his quarrel last week with Draymond wont effect his summer 2019 free agency plans.

“Nah, [it won’t factor],” Durant told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes yesterday.

“Because at the end of the day, I’m just a ballplayer that’s just trying to be in a great environment to play basketball and groom my skills every day. And I want to compete on a level that once the game starts, I’m just totally comfortable with my surroundings, with just going out there and being me.”

In an argument that spread from the basketball court, to the bench to the locker room last week, Green reportedly told Durant: “You’re a bitch and you know you’re a bitch.”

The heated exchange between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green after Dray didn't pass to KD in the final seconds of regular for a chance to beat the Clippers.

Green later blurted to Durant something along the lines of, “We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.”

Many believe that the verbal sparring between the two may have caused a rift that could ultimately determine where Kevin Durant will go in NBA free agency this coming summer.

Man if y'all thought the league was in trouble before they bout to mess around and have AD KD and Bron all on the same team

Their rift is also rumored to stem from Durant’s upcoming free agency plans.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. "Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron."

“Kevin and I spoke, we’re moving forward,” Green said last week.

“What you must know is, everyone in this organization, not a player, not myself, not Kevin, not anybody else is gonna beat us.”

Durant is locked in on winning and says he’s put the past behind him.

“I never really felt like it was a problem, because I know Dray and he says some crazy [expletive] out his mouth all the time,” Durant told Haynes. “But on top of that, it was just that there was so much coming with it from the outside, and so much stuff that we have to answer now.”

Draymond Green: "We're not gonna crumble off an argument. We move forward."

The nine-time All Stat says he was upset by it all. “I was upset, but I know that I can’t hold on to something like this,” he said.

“I know that I’ve got to make a choice with myself, like how long are you going to be upset about this to the point where you’re going to let it affect what you do on the floor or how you approach the game? Once it gets there now, I got to make a grown-man decision and tell myself, ‘Look, man, no matter what, you still got to come to work every single day. It’s going to work out. It’s going to figure itself out.’ And I think everyone’s been handling it the best way they could and we’re just trying to move forward with it.”