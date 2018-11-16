Kevin Durant could join Boston Celtics, Says Ex-Player

Getty Kevin Durant and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors hadn't hashed out their differences a day after their sideline argument.

Kevin Durant’s free agency is the talk of the NBA landscape.

Some say he’ll join the New York Knicks, others like myself have reported that he’ll join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Well add another team in the running: the Boston Celtics!

Former Boston Celtic, Glen “Big Baby” Miller believes that it is so.

As per Boston.com’s Calli Remillard:

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis is convinced that Kevin Durant is Boston-bound come summer, should he opt for free agency.

“Boston, KD is on the way! Y’all heard it here first,” Davis wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post. “Guys think about it. For real, listen to what KD said earlier about Boston and [their] team and how they are a tough match for the [Golden State] Warriors. Plus who talks about money at this time during the season. Then also Uncle Drew [Kyrie Irving] said 2 weeks ago saying ‘I need a 15 year vet.’ It’s coming together for sure now. Especially seeing this fallout in the second half of that [Los Angeles] Clippers game. The Warriors will handle business this year but KD [is] leaving. [Because] believe it or not, the [Los Angeles] Lakers are coming and KD doesn’t want no part of LeBron [James] when he’s full throttle.”

Durant currently plays for Golden State, but it’s been rumored that he may decline his $31.5 million player option for next season in favor of becoming a free agent.

There is a growing belief in the media that KD could join LeBron James in Los Angles with the Lakers.

 

The Lakers will enter the 2019 free agency period with a ton of roster spots to fill.

“The Lakers are gunning for the biggest names,” said a source familiar with the Los Angeles Lakers’ thinking.

“LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis in LA. It’s all part of the plan.”

James’ decision to join the Lakers this offseason wasn’t a surprise and it is expected that the Lakers will try to add another superstar to play alongside him. James signed a four-year, $153-plus million deal with the Lakers, via Spotrac, which features a player option for the 2021-22 season.

If Durant were to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers next offseason, it would leave them a minimum of two years to play together.

 

 

