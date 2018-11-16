Kevin Durant could join Boston Celtics, Says Ex-Player

Kevin Durant’s free agency is the talk of the NBA landscape.

Some say he’ll join the New York Knicks, others like myself have reported that he’ll join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Well add another team in the running: the Boston Celtics!

Former Boston Celtic, Glen “Big Baby” Miller believes that it is so.

As per Boston.com’s Calli Remillard:

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis is convinced that Kevin Durant is Boston-bound come summer, should he opt for free agency.

“Boston, KD is on the way! Y’all heard it here first,” Davis wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post. “Guys think about it. For real, listen to what KD said earlier about Boston and [their] team and how they are a tough match for the [Golden State] Warriors. Plus who talks about money at this time during the season. Then also Uncle Drew [Kyrie Irving] said 2 weeks ago saying ‘I need a 15 year vet.’ It’s coming together for sure now. Especially seeing this fallout in the second half of that [Los Angeles] Clippers game. The Warriors will handle business this year but KD [is] leaving. [Because] believe it or not, the [Los Angeles] Lakers are coming and KD doesn’t want no part of LeBron [James] when he’s full throttle.”

Durant currently plays for Golden State, but it’s been rumored that he may decline his $31.5 million player option for next season in favor of becoming a free agent.

There is a growing belief in the media that KD could join LeBron James in Los Angles with the Lakers.

The Lakers will enter the 2019 free agency period with a ton of roster spots to fill.