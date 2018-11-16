Lakers with KD, LeBron & AD? Jarrett Jack thinks so!

Could you imagine LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis all playing for the Los Angeles Lakers?

Jarrett Jack, a former teammate of Anthony Davis and a former Golden State Warrior, thinks so.

“Man if ya’ll thought the league was in trouble before they bout to mess around and have AD KD and Bron all on the same team,” Jack wrote in a tweet.

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million contract with the Warriors and has the option to opt out ahead of the 2019-20 season, per Spotrac.

The Lakers will enter the 2019 free agency period with a ton of roster spots to fill.

If a move to get Anthony Davis via a trade doesn’t come to fruition this season, as I reported last week, the team would still have Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart from their current core, along with LeBron James.

On the Anthony Davis front, however, my source is emphatic that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in a potential Laker team with LeBron, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis next year.

“The Lakers are gunning for the biggest names,” said a source familiar with the Los Angeles Lakers’ thinking.

“LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis in LA. It’s all part of the plan.”

James’ decision to join the Lakers this offseason wasn’t a surprise and it is expected that the Lakers will try to add another superstar to play alongside him. James signed a four-year, $153-plus million deal with the Lakers, via Spotrac, which features a player option for the 2021-22 season.

If Durant were to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers next offseason, it would leave them a minimum of two years to play together.