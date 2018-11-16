Draymond Green Knows Of Kevin Durant’s Lakers Plans Suggests Source

Draymond Green has an inkling that Kevin Durant wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, says a league source tied to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Draymond was with LeBron & KD that night they were at the party/dinner early this summer,” a source told me via text message on Thursday evening.

“So it would make sense that Dray may have an inkling that KD could be on his way out.”

On September 17, I reported that Kevin Durant and the Los Angeles Lakers was a lock for Kevin Durant.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. “Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/BWR9TOWPMZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

Additionally, I made reference to a get together that Durant attended with LeBron James that Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma attended.

Also from my source: “LeBron, KD and Kuzma were all together yesterday at a filming downtown LA. KD & LeBron's crew were there. KD will be a Laker next summer. Book it.” — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

Draymond Green was also present at that hangout.

It was covered by TMZ.

Now, that meeting could have been about a myriad of things.

In addition to a James, KD pairing, I also reported in September that Durant was producing a television show. That television series was confirmed by the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

James is slated to be the show’s first guest, I’m told. I’m also hearing that the Durant-produced show is co-hosted with ESPN analyst, Jay Williams and that the show was taped in mid-September.

LeBron James will be surprise guest on first episode of new programming that Kevin Durant is producing, a source told me. The show was taped over the weekend. #LeBronJames #KevinDurant pic.twitter.com/d8MeWDMhEu — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

Back to Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. On Monday, as per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes,

Green told Durant on Monday: “You’re a bitch and you know you’re a bitch.”

Green later blurted to Durant something along the lines of, “We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.”

Haynes also noted that what ultimately led to Green’s suspension was a remark in which he dared Durant to bolt in free agency next summer.

All of this occured after Green and Durant had a verbal exchange on the bench that needed to be mediated between Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

The heated exchange between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green after Dray didn’t pass to KD in the final seconds of regular for a chance to beat the Clippers. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/RjWrFiC2vr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2018

In the heated exchange between KD and Dray, Durant was incensed that Green didn’t pass him the ball in the final seconds of the 4th quarter for a chance to beat the Clippers in regulation.

If you’re keeping score at home, the Los Angeles Clippers won the game 121-116 in overtime.

Durant did have a hot-hand. He finished the game with 33 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks.