Draymond Green Knows Of Kevin Durant’s Lakers Plans Suggests Source

Draymond Green has an inkling that Kevin Durant wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, says a league source tied to the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Draymond was with LeBron & KD that night they were at the party/dinner early this summer,” a source told me via text message on Thursday evening.
“So it would make sense that Dray may have an inkling that KD could be on his way out.”
On September 17, I reported that Kevin Durant and the Los Angeles Lakers was a lock for Kevin Durant.
Additionally, I made reference to a get together that Durant attended with LeBron James that Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma attended.
Draymond Green was also present at that hangout.
It was covered by TMZ.
Now, that meeting could have been about a myriad of things.
In addition to a James, KD pairing, I also reported in September that Durant was producing a television show. That television series was confirmed by the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.
James is slated to be the show’s first guest, I’m told. I’m also hearing that the Durant-produced show is co-hosted with ESPN analyst, Jay Williams and that the show was taped in mid-September.
Back to Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. On Monday, as per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes,
Green told Durant on Monday: “You’re a bitch and you know you’re a bitch.”
Green later blurted to Durant something along the lines of, “We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.”
Haynes also noted that what ultimately led to Green’s suspension was a remark in which he dared Durant to bolt in free agency next summer.
All of this occured after Green and Durant had a verbal exchange on the bench that needed to be mediated between Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.
In the heated exchange between KD and Dray, Durant was incensed that Green didn’t pass him the ball in the final seconds of the 4th quarter for a chance to beat the Clippers in regulation.
If you’re keeping score at home, the Los Angeles Clippers won the game 121-116 in overtime.
Durant did have a hot-hand. He finished the game with 33 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks.
“This KD and Dray rift is just crazy,” an unnamed NBA source told me Thursday evening.
“This is huge. Can’t believe it happened, especially this early in the season.”
“So many people coming out saying KD is gone, going to LA. Now Jarrett Jack is saying both AD & KD… You had it early! People are paying attention.”
Ah yes, there’s the Jarrett Jack factor.
“Man if ya’ll thought the league was in trouble before they bout to mess around and have AD KD and Bron all on the same team,” Jack wrote in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.
Last week, I wrote that the Los Angeles Lakers are a team of interest for New Orleans Pelicans forward, Anthony Davis.
A source source familiar with the Los Angeles Lakers’ thinking.told me that the Lakers are emphatic to have a purple and goal team that includes LeBron, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis next year.
“The Lakers are gunning for the biggest names,” they told me via text message.
“LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis in LA. It’s all part of the plan.”
James’ decision to join the Lakers this offseason wasn’t a surprise and it is expected that the Lakers will try to add another superstar to play alongside him. James signed a four-year, $153-plus million deal with the Lakers, via Spotrac, which features a player option for the 2021-22 season.
If Durant were to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers next offseason, it would leave them a minimum of two years to play together.
So back to Jarrett Jack….
He’s in the know and has genuinely relationships with just about everyone in the NBA, he’s a social guy.
Either he’s trolling or he knows something! The same could be said for Draymond Green, his former Golden State Warriors teammate.
On Thursday, Green told reporters that he and Durant buried the hatchet.
Kevin and I spoke, we’re moving forward,” Green said Thursday afternoon.
“It’s no secret I am an emotional player, I wear my emotions on my sleeve and I play with those same emotions. Sometimes they get the best of me and it doesn’t work to my favor. I’m gonna live with that. My resume speaks and this team’s resume speaks more so than it doesn’t. I’m never gonna change who I am, I’m gonna approach the game the way that I always do and like I said before we’ll continue to move forward.”
Green says that the Warriors are still a supreme team. “What you must know is, everyone in this organization, not a player, not myself, not Kevin, not anybody else is gonna beat us,” he said.
“So if you’re one of the other 29 teams, you gotta beat us, we’re not gonna beat us.” said Green.
“I’m sorry if that ruins everybody’s stories, I know y’all got a job to do, but if this only makes Kevin, myself and the rest of this team stronger, then that’s what it’s gonna be. We’re not gonna crumble off an argument, we move forward.”
Wise words from a very smart veteran in Draymond Green. What happens now?
With all of the twists, turns and winding roads of an early 2018-19 NBA season, who knows?
To Be Continued….
