WATCH: Wild Video of Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Has Fans at Loss for Words

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving sent the internet into a frenzy on Friday. While we’ve seen Irving do some impressive things during actual games and in other workout videos, this one was different. When the star guard was captured on video doing stretches on the court, how he went about doing them made instant headlines.

As Blue Devil World first revealed, Irving did a few exercises (seemingly to help with balance) which somewhat defied gravity and left fans looking for answers.

KYRIE DIFFERENT 😳 pic.twitter.com/lMfexbFJmO — Blue Devil World (@BlueDevilWorld) November 23, 2018

The fact that Irving is capable of doing this (whatever it is exactly) is impressive, and it left many fans wondering whether or not it was even real. Arguably the best responses were the ones that compared Irving’s routine to an infamous Michael Jackson music video.

Kyrie Irving’s Red-Hot Stretch Through November

Whatever Irving has done through the month of November, Celtics fans just hope he continues to keep it rolling along. He’s had some superb showings this month while averaging 26.6 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. Irving has now posted a double-double in three of the last four games, with the most impressive coming in the form of a 43-point game with 11 assists on November 16.

As excellent as the Celtics guard has been, the same can’t be said for his team to this point. They not only sit at 9-9 on the season but have posted just a 4-7 record this month while losing three-straight games heading into Friday. Irving and the Celtics will look to right the ship and begin trending in the right direction against the Atlanta Hawks.

Following Friday’s game, the Celtics are on the road for games against the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans before heading back home to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

