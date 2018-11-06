The Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign Center, Tyson Chandler

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Phoenix Suns would be buying out the 36-year-old center, Tyson Chandler’s contract. Tyson Chandler wasted no time in letting the general public know exactly where his next desired franchise location would be. Now, the Compton, California native is having the homecoming of a lifetime officially signing with the legendary Los Angeles Lakers.

According to NBA.com, it was announced today by Los Angeles Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka that the team has officially signed Tyson Chandler. The terms of the deal were not released due to team policy.

The Lakers first-year GM, had this to say about signing the 18-year veteran center,

“Having observed our roster for the first 10 games of this young season, one of the areas that Earvin and I discussed with Luke that we desired to upgrade is interior defense and rebounding… In Tyson Chandler we addressed that need, and so much more. We are excited that Tyson will bring championship-level experience to our Lakers team that will solidify our veteran leadership and help positively shape our young core. We are thrilled for Tyson to join us as we progress towards our ultimate goals as a team.”

READ NEXT: Los Angeles Lakers Acknowledge Lack of Chemistry Early On