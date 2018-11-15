(Video) Lakers’ LeBron James NBA’s Fifth All-Time Scorer

Los Angeles Lakers, small forward, LeBron James is now the NBA’s fifth all-time leading scorer.
James scored a season-high 44 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
James’ meteoric milestone, surpassed Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA’s all-time scoring ladder.
“When I’m able to do what I love to do and do it at this level and even be mentioned with any of the greats, it just always bring me back to my hometown of Akron,” James said after the game.
“I give it to the man above for giving me these God-given abilities, I’m taking full-advantage of them.”
With 31,420 points currently, James trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who retired with 38,387 career points. Beneath Jabbar is Karl Malone who has 36,928 points.
Kobe Bryant is in fourth place with 33,643 points and Michael Jordan sits at fourth with 32,292 points.
LeBron James’ 44 points tonight are the most by a Laker since Kobe Bryant’s 60 in his final career game in 2016.
Per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, LeBron James put up the first 40-point game since D’Angelo Russell scored 40 on March 19, 2017 against the Cavaliers according to ESPN Stats and Info.
“It’s all about hard work,” James said after the win. In addition to his 44 points, James also hauled in 10 rebounds and handed out 9 assists in the contest.
Out of the top 10 players that are on the scoring list, five have played for the Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal.
Also worth noting, if James were to average 58 points for the next 15 games, he’d pass Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list on Charlotte’s home court.
Lakers center, JaVale McGee had 20 points in the win. Brandon Ingram chippe in 17 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 points in the contest.
Damian Lillard led all Blazers scorers with 31 points. C.J. McCollum added 23 points, while Portland big man, Jusuf Nurkic chipped in a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds.
WIth a Wednesday night win, the Lakers have an 8-6 record. The Lakers are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have won 4 games in a row.
Los Angeles will take their talent down south on Saturday when they play the Orlando Magic in Orlando on Saturday. They’ll head to South Beach where they’ll play the Miami Heat on Sunday.
The Lakers will then head to Cleveland to play the Cleveland Cavaliers, James’ former team, next Wednesday.
