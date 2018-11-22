Watch: LeBron James Tristan Thompson Pre-Game Reaction

AUBURN HILLS, MI - APRIL 24: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates a first quarter basket with Tristan Thompson #13 while playing the Detroit Pistons in game four of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Palace of Auburn Hills on April 24, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LeBron James and Tristian Thompson won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

The two embraced warmly pre-game.

James made his return to Cleveland for the first time since signing with the Lakers this offseason.

James signed a 4 year-$154 million dollar deal with the purple and gold after leading the Cavs to multiple NBA Finals appearances,

A native of Akron, Ohio, about 45 minutes from Cleveland, tonight’s game is the only one that James plays in Cleveland this season.

 

The Cavaliers will travel to Los Angeles in January to face James at Staples Center.

