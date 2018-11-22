Watch: LeBron James Tristan Thompson Pre-Game Reaction

LeBron James and Tristian Thompson won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.
The two embraced warmly pre-game.
James made his return to Cleveland for the first time since signing with the Lakers this offseason.
James signed a 4 year-$154 million dollar deal with the purple and gold after leading the Cavs to multiple NBA Finals appearances,
A native of Akron, Ohio, about 45 minutes from Cleveland, tonight’s game is the only one that James plays in Cleveland this season.
The Cavaliers will travel to Los Angeles in January to face James at Staples Center.
