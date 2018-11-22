Watch: LeBron James Tristan Thompson Pre-Game Reaction

LeBron James and Tristian Thompson won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

The two embraced warmly pre-game.

James made his return to Cleveland for the first time since signing with the Lakers this offseason.

James signed a 4 year-$154 million dollar deal with the purple and gold after leading the Cavs to multiple NBA Finals appearances,

The Return of the King 👑 pic.twitter.com/hTt3TCIbwJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2018

A native of Akron, Ohio, about 45 minutes from Cleveland, tonight’s game is the only one that James plays in Cleveland this season.

LeBron James’ next move as an NBA free agent is the combo of basketball, family, brand and legacy – my words via @BBallSociety_ https://t.co/fdPgGTJ85q #LeBron #LeBronJames #leBronwatch pic.twitter.com/tWeZshtPd9 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) June 30, 2018

The Cavaliers will travel to Los Angeles in January to face James at Staples Center.