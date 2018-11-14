Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Made Last-Minute Pitch to Le’Veon Bell

Ben Roethlisberger gave it one final try ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EST deadline. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, like many, held out hope that running back Le’Veon Bell would walk through the door and finish the season with his team. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and the Steelers are now moving forward without him.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed, Roethlisberger sent a text message to Bell, making it known he hoped his teammate would show up. Ultimately, he received no response.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, on Le’Veon Bell: “The thing about it is he’s not here. … So we don’t talk about it. I texted him yesterday before the deadline texting him I was hoping he was going to show up, and if not I wish him nothing but the best.” Bell did not text back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2018

It’s tough to say this is all that surprising as Bell had seemingly given nothing but silence to the coaching staff and front office. It seems he also wasn’t all that interested in responding to teammates either. Steelers players surely wanted Bell back, even if it was just for the homestretch of the season, so his decision not to show up is disappointing all around.

Le’Veon Bell’s Future Outlook

There’s unquestionably a very strong possibility we’ve seen the last of Bell in a Steelers uniform. The talented young running back gave up roughly $14.5 million on what was a one-year contract under the franchise tag in order to prove a point. For the Steelers to tag him for a third consecutive year, it would cost them in a big way.

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero detailed (via NFL.com’s Austin Knoblauch), the team would have to pay the quarterback-level of the franchise tag. That number would be roughly $25 million, and Pelissero previously reported the team is unlikely to go that route.

“It would be extremely unlikely for the Steelers to put that higher third franchise tag on Le’Veon Bell. That would set up a scenario where they’d tag him a third time, the number is upwards of $25 million and Bell, if he wanted to, could walk in the day he’s tagged, sign it and be owed $25 million for one season.” Pelissero stated.

At this point, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that Bell will be elsewhere in 2019. He should have plenty of suitors, but it’s unknown what the offers will look like, as he’s demanding big money.

