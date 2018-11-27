Markelle Fultz Shoulder: What Will 76er Do This Week?

“Markelle and the motorcycle, I saw the article that was sent, 100 percent not true. Quote me on that.”
Brothers also indicated in his chat that Fultz has to make an adjustment to the pro-game. “In terms of stuff that’s going on with Markelle, he’s a 20-year-old kid,” he said.
“He’s got a fantastic mom and a good foundation. Most professional athletes have to make an adjustment from college to the pros, and that’s what Markelle is doing…[the constant speculation] is unfortunate.”
Fultz contends that he’s healthy. “For sure,” Fultz said on November 6.
“I mean, nobody is ever 100 percent healthy in this game. You play five games in seven days and you get bumps and bruises.”
This season, Fultz started all 15 games for the 76ers before Jimmy Butler was traded to Philadelphia earlier this month.