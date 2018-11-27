Markelle Fultz Shoulder: What Will 76er Do This Week?

Markelle Fultz has had trouble with his right shoulder almost as soon as he joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers’ No. 1 pick out of Washington in the 2017 NBA Draft will have visits with several shoulder specialists until tomorrow, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and the Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Keith Pompey.

Per Wojnarowski, examinations of Fultz’s right shoulder will last through Wednesday in New York and no decision on his next steps will be known until later in the week.

Last week, The Athletic’s David Aldridge, reported that Fultz will not participate in team practices or games with the Sixers until he is seen by a shoulder specialist.

Fultz played in just 14 regular season games last season.

Fultz tried to fix the shoulder last season with physical therapy. And this offseason, he worked with shooting coach Drew Hanlen, as reported by Michael McCann at SI.com.