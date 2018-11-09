Miami Heat Update: Will Dwayne Wade Suit Up Against the Pacers?

The Miami Heat are looking to improve upon their 5-5 record against Victor Oladipo and the 7-5 Pacers tonight, but they’ll have to do so without Dwayne Wade.

This will be the second game Wade has missed in a row–he missed yesterday’s win over the San Antonio Spurs–but he has a good reason. He and his wife, Gabrielle Union, are welcoming their first child together, who was born via surrogate yesterday.

The Heat will certainly face a challenge against the Pacers without Wade–Victor Oladipo has been red-hot, especially in the clutch–but in their win over the Spurs last night they proved that they’re just fine without him. Hassan Whiteside scored 29 points and grabbed 20–yes, TWENTY–rebounds last night.

Congratulations to the Union-Wade family on their baby girl!

