Michael B. Jordan Has a Message for Fans Ahead of LeBron’s Return to Cleveland

LeBron James will return to Cleveland tonight for the first time since leaving the city for a younger, more vital Los Angeles Lakers team. The disputed Greatest Player of All Time has a legacy in Cleveland that will likely be his career’s hallmark–he’s from Akron, Ohio and was drafted to Cleveland before leaving to play for the Miami Heat, then returned to Cleveland in one of the most high-profile homecomings in sports history–so his imminent return will be something to look forward to for both fans and critics alike.

A bit of a damper on the return is the fact that the Cavs are heinously struggling without him–they currently have the worst record in the league: 2-13–but maybe the Cavs will pull it together and give the king a run for his money on his first night back at Quicken Loans Arena.

Michael B. Jordan Narrates Animated Video About James’s Return

In a video released by ESPN and narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan, James’s legacy is reviewed and analyzed in a short animated video ahead of his return to Cleveland.

“The Fighter: Starring Michael B. Jordan” chronicles James’s decision to enter the NBA draft after high school, his disappointing first stint in Cleveland, his journey to Miami and back, and his ultimate return with his fourth team: the Los Angeles Lakers.

The video is a good way to get pumped for his return to Cleveland tonight, where who knows how the fans will receive him. Cavs player George Hill has said that “If you boo him, you’re an a–hole,” per The Athletic, but who knows?

